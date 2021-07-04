At least 43 migrants drown off Tunisia; 84 rescued

At least 43 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia on Saturday and 84 others were rescued after their boat capsized overnight, the Tunisian Red Crescent said.
Mongi Slim, head of the organization, told The Associated Press that the boat, which was carrying 127 migrants, left Libya's coastal city of Zuwara on Friday to cross the Mediterranean Sea toward Italy. He said 46 Sudanese, 16 Eritreans and 12 Bengalis were among the migrants.
The defense ministry's spokesperson, Mohamed Zekri, said the 84 migrants were rescued by fishermen. He declined to confirm the drowning of the other migrants.
Libya is a frequent departure point for migrants making the dangerous Mediterranean Sea crossing. Several shipwrecks from smugglers' boats carrying migrants have occurred in recent weeks, as attempts to reach Europe become more frequent amid warmer summer weather.
Last week, Tunisian coast guards found seven bodies on the beaches of Djerba, an island off the southern coast. They were buried at the cemetery for migrants in Zarzis, Tunisia, who perished in the Mediterranean Sea.
The head of the Red Crescent, meanwhile, launched an urgent call about the fate of hundreds of migrants who escaped death as his organization has no means to provide housing.
"The three centers in Zarzis are full and cannot shelter more people. We also have 380 other migrants in confinement in Djerba with nowhere to go," Slim said.
8 Comments
venze
The vast Mediterranean Sea remains the bottomless burial place for many unfortunate migrants.
Since the early 2000's, how many have perished?
Does anyone keep an account?
Commodore Perry
Those poor people. Countries have to strengthen their immigration policies so as to dissuade people making dangerous attempts to enter those countries.
Zaphod
Without the EUs open border policy, they would not risk the passage. The blame goes 100% to Merkel, Macaron et al.
zichi
The EU borders are only open to each EU country. The external others are like any other international border whether it's in the EU or Southern American border. But illegals still cross.
Commodore Perry
ZaphodJuly 4 11:43 pm JST
Exactly. They laid out a huge welcome mat. And now look what happens,
Strangerland
All this compassion towards humanity is a sick indicator of the times, and how broken our planet has become. Wanting to help other people in difficult areas? That is as sick, evil, and frankly as offensive an action as humanity has ever performed. We all deserve to die for any of us daring to want to help others.
Right?
Commodore Perry
StrangerlandToday 01:00 am JST
You didn't read my initial post (reprinted in part below for easy reference)?
Commodore PerryJuly 4 09:52 pm JST
*Those poor people**. Countries have to strengthen their immigration policies so as to dissuade people making dangerous attempts to enter those countries.*
StrangerlandToday 01:00 am JST
Wanting to help other people in difficult areas? That is as sick, evil, and frankly as offensive an action as humanity has ever performed. We all deserve to die for any of us daring to want to help others.
Wherever that conclusion came from, it was not from any posters here---except 1.