Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Soldiers arrive on May 29, 2022 to help firefighters and residents search for victims a day after a landslide hit the Ibura neighborhood of Recife, in Brazil's Pernambuco state Photo: AFP/File
world

Death toll mounts from Brazil downpours as search continues

0 Comments
By Arthur DE SOUZA
RECIFE, Brazil

Torrential rains in northeastern Brazil have left at least 56 people dead and dozens missing, civil defense officials said Sunday, as rescuers capitalized on a lull in downpours to search for survivors.

"As of this Sunday, 56 people were confirmed dead, and another 56 remain missing in the municipalities of Recife and Olinda," in Pernambuco state, the civil defense said in a statement, adding that a further 3,957 people had lost their homes.

The disaster is the latest in a recent series of deadly landslides and floods triggered by extreme weather in Brazil.

The number of dead has mounted steadily over the weekend, with at least 28 killed in landslides, as heavy rains caused rivers to overflow and torrents of mud swept away everything in their path.

Authorities warned that heavy rain was forecast to continue Sunday, but the storm subsided in the morning.

As the weather broke, some 1,200 personnel -- some in boats or helicopters -- resumed search and rescue work, state officials said. But Minister of Regional Development Daniel Ferreira urged caution in a press conference earlier Sunday in Recife, the capital of hard-hit northeastern Pernambuco state.

"Although it has stopped raining now, we are forecasting heavy rains for the next few days," he said.

"So the first thing is to maintain self-protection measures."

Between Friday night and Saturday morning, rainfall volume reached 70 percent of what was forecast for all of May in some parts of Recife.

Images circulated on local media showed rescue workers and volunteers clearing heaps of debris in Jardim Monteverde, on the border between Recife and the municipality of Jaboatao dos Guararapes, where 19 died Saturday morning in a landslide that ripped through precariously built homes.

Luiz Estevao Aguiar, who lives in a different municipality, lost 11 relatives in the disaster, he told TV Globo.

"My sister, my brother-in-law, 11 people from my family died. It was difficult... I did not expect this," he said tearfully.

Nearby, Flavio Jose da Silva has been desperately looking for his stepfather Gilvan in the rubble of what was once his house.

Shortly after it collapsed, he heard Gilvan say, "I'm here, under the ground."

"We hope to find him alive," an emotional da Silva said, pointing to a mountain of debris.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Sunday he would travel to Recife on Monday.

Over the past year, hundreds of Brazilians have died in flooding and landslides brought on by torrential downpours.

In February, more than 230 people were killed in the city of Petropolis, the Brazilian then-empire's 19th-century summer capital, in Rio de Janeiro state.

Early last month 14 more were killed by flooding and landslides in the state.

Experts say Brazil's rainy-season downpours are being augmented by La Nina -- the cyclical cooling of the Pacific Ocean -- and by climate change.

Because a hotter atmosphere holds more water, global warming increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.

Risks from heavy rains are augmented by topography and poor construction in shantytowns built in steep areas.

According to meteorologist Estael Sias, of the MetSul agency, the heavy rains lashing Pernambuco and, to a lesser extent, four other northeastern states, are the product of a typical seasonal phenomenon called "eastern waves."

He explained that those are areas of atmospheric disturbance that move from Africa to Brazil's northeastern coastal region.

"In other areas of the Atlantic this instability forms hurricanes, but in northeastern Brazil it has the potential for a lot of rain and even thunderstorms," he said.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Making A Caesar Cocktail In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Words We Use in English

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Foreigners Following Their Love of Gardening in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog