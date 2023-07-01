Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 48 killed in road accident in Kenya

0 Comments
NAIROBI

At least 48 people were killed in a road accident in Londiani, western Kenya, on Friday evening when a truck carrying a shipping container veered off the road and plowed into several vehicles, police and witnesses said.

Footage of the accident's aftermath carried by local broadcasters showed the twisted wreckages of cars and motorbikes alongside damaged minibuses and trucks.

Regional police commander Tom Odera said the death toll stood at 48 on Friday evening.

"I saw a speeding oncoming trailer. I swerved and escaped hitting him head-on. The person who was behind me thought I wanted to buy something. He overtook me and that is when he was hit. The trailer went off the road and hit other vehicles," said Peter Otieno, a driver.

"I saw about 20 bodies with my own eyes. There were other bodies that were under the vehicle.

The Kenya Red Cross said the truck rammed more than six vehicles and ran over pedestrians. More than 20 casualties were taken to local hospitals, the Red Cross said.

The death toll makes the accident one of the most deadly on Kenya's roads in recent years. Last year 34 people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Port of Humanity Tsuruga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Apartment Checklist: 5 Things To Remember Before Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: July Minty Mojito Madness

GaijinPot Blog

Banking Made Easy: Why Suruga Bank is Best for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Cafe Crawl: 5 Coffee Shops Every Coffee Lover in Tokyo Should Visit

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Chillaxy: Finding Quality CBD Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Art Museums

Savvy Tokyo

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jun. 26 – Jul. 2

Savvy Tokyo