 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 5 killed in a string of avalanches in western Austria

0 Comments
VIENNA, Austria

At least five people have been killed in a string of avalanches in western Austria, authorities said Saturday.

The government office of the Tyrol region said intense snowfall over the last week led to accumulations of up to 1.5 meters (5 feet). Combined with windy conditions and weak snowpack below, the conditions were especially susceptible to avalanches, it said.

Tyrol police said five off-piste skiers were caught up in a nearly 450 meter- (about 490 yards) wide avalanche Friday afternoon in the St. Anton am Arlberg area at an altitude of about 2,000 meters (about 6,500 feet).

An American and a Pole were among the five recovered dead after the avalanche, and a 21-year-old Austrian died of injuries after being rushed to hospital, police said.

Dozens of mountain-rescue team members, ambulance and fire department staffers, as well as several dog squads, were deployed for the operation.

Late Friday morning in the Nauders-Bergkastel resort to the southeast, a 42-year-old German man and his 16-year-old son were caught in an avalanche. The teen survived with injuries and called for help, but his father was killed.

In Klösterle in the neighboring Vorarlberg region, a 39-year-old Swiss snowboarder was caught and killed by an avalanche in an off-piste area, regional police said.

“The recent snowfall is currently drawing many people to the mountains – even off-piste,” Tyrol governor Anton Mattle said in a statement. “It is painful that we have already had to record several avalanches with injuries and fatalities.”

His office said nearly three dozen avalanche incidents were reported on Friday, among more than 200 over the last week. So far, 11 people have lost their lives in avalanches this month, the governor’s office said.

“No relief is in sight for Sunday either,” the region office said. “The weather remains turbulent.”

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

5 Popular Souvenirs in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival: One of Japan’s Most Magical Winter Events

GaijinPot Blog

What the Year of the Fire Horse Means for Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

Savvy Tokyo

Luxury Japanese Skincare: What’s Worth the Price Tag?

Savvy Tokyo

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Must-know Women in Japanese Politics

Savvy Tokyo

What Happens When You Reach Retirement in Japan—Sanseito Would Prefer You Leave

GaijinPot Blog