Ethiopia Landslide
Locals search for the bodies of mudslide victims in the Gacho Baba district of the Gamo Zone in southern Ethiopia on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Gacho Baba District Government Communication Affairs Department via AP)
world

Landslides in southern Ethiopia leave at least 50 people dead and 125 missing

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

Disastrous landslides that struck southern Ethiopia following a week of heavy rains have killed at least 50 people and left 125 others missing, an official said Thursday.

The landslides happened in recent days in the Gamo Zone districts of Gacho Baba, Kamba and Bonke, said Mesfin Manuqa, the Gamo Zone director of disaster response.

One person was pulled out of the mud alive during a rescue operation, Manuqa said.

The Gacho Baba District communication chief, Abebe Agena, said most of those who died were found buried in the mud. It is not yet clear how many households were affected.

Tilahun Kebede, president of the South Ethiopia Regional State, expressed his sorrow over the disaster and urged residents to move to higher ground as rains continue.

“Given that it is the rainy season and these types of disasters could happen again, I am calling on communities living in the highlands and flood-prone areas to take the necessary precautions,” he said.

Mudslides and floods caused by heavy rainfall are common in Ethiopia, especially during the rainy season.

In July 2024, a deadly mudslide caused by heavy rain claimed the lives of 229 people in southern Ethiopia.

