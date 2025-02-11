 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Guatemala Bus Crash
Firefighters work the scene of a fatal bus crash after it fell from a bridge on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
world

At least 51 dead after bus plunges off bridge in Guatemala

0 Comments
GUATEMALA CITY

At least 51 people are dead after their bus plunged off a bridge Monday on the outskirts of Guatemala’s capital, said Hector Flores, who was helping coordinate the municipal government's response.

Firefighting spokesman Edwin Villagran said a multi-vehicle crash sent the bus off the bridge before dawn. Others were seriously injured.

The bus fell 115 feet (35 meters) into a sewage-polluted stream. It landed upside down and half-submerged.

The bus had come from Progreso, northeast of the capital. Volunteer firefighting spokesman Óscar Sánchez said children were among the victims.

President Bernardo Arévalo offered his condolences and declared a day of national mourning.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Outdoor Date Ideas for Valentine’s in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Gifts To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

15 Matchmaking Shrines in Tokyo to Visit for Love

Savvy Tokyo

Umi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Saga Castle Town Hina Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

How to Rehome a Pet in Japan Safely and Responsibly

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Japanese Romance Dramas on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog