 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gas explosion in a coal mine in South Khorasan Province
Rescuers work following a gas explosion in a coal mine in South Khorasan Province, Iran September 22, 2024. Iranian Red Crescent Society/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Iranian Red Crescent Society
world

At least 51 dead in Iran coal mine blast

0 Comments
DUBAI

A gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan Province killed at least 51 people and injured 20, Iran's state media said on Sunday.

The accident was caused by a methane gas explosion in two blocks, B and C, of the mine run by the Madanjoo company, state media said.

"76% of the country's coal is provided from this region and around 8 to 10 big companies are working in the region including Madanjoo company," the governor of South Khorasan Province Ali Akbar Rahimi told state TV on Sunday.

The rescue operation in block B has been completed. Of the 47 workers who were in the block 30 died and 17 were injured, Rahimi said earlier.

Rescue operations in block C have started. Methane density in the block is high and the operation will take around 3-4 hours, he added.

There were 69 workers in the blocks at the time of the explosion, state TV reported.

"Seventeen injured people were transported to the hospital and 24 people are still missing," it said earlier on Sunday citing the head of Iran's Red Crescent.

The explosion occurred at 9 p.m. on Saturday, state media said.

President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed condolences to the victims' families. "I spoke with ministers and we will do our best to follow up," Pezeshkian said in televised comments.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Savvy Guide to the Nightlife in Tokyo for Women

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Okuma Kabuto Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Enter The Niseko Family Fun Contest and Win Delicious Treats and More From Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Better Train Etiquette in Japan: Tips for Tourists to Ride Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

A Checklist For Quitting Your Job In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Autumn Art Events in Tokyo You’ll Want To Visit

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Canal Cruise

GaijinPot Travel

Explore Tokyo Coding Club’s Fall Classes for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog