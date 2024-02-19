Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 53 reported killed in tribal fighting in Papua New Guinea

0 Comments
SYDNEY

At least 53 people were killed in tribal fighting in the northern highlands of Papua New Guinea, Australian state broadcaster ABC said on Monday, citing local police.

The men were killed in an ambush in Enga Province, according to the ABC.

A report by local newspaper the Post-Courier said the violence took place on Sunday and was connected to a battle between two tribes.

Security is a major issue in Papua New Guinea, with at least 16 killed in riots in country last month.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Last chance to study Japanese in Japan

If you want to come study in Japan this Summer it's your final opportunity to apply — the deadline is March 1!

Deadline may differ depending on schools.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

culture

Nisonin Temple

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Secondhand Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Hogon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Visual Kei

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Plum Blossom Perfumes

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Yushima Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Saga

GaijinPot Blog

The Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 12 – 18, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What is Cheating Culture in Japan Really Like?

GaijinPot Blog