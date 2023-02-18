Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 53 killed Syria attack; Islamic State blamed

0 Comments
CAIRO

At least 53 civilians were killed in an attack in Syria's central desert province of Homs, state media reported on Friday, blaming jihadist militant group Islamic State.

The bodies of all victims taken to the Palmyra state hospital had gunshot wounds to the head, state news agency SANA cited the hospital's head as saying.

State media said the victims had been gathering desert truffles when they were attacked. Homs province is controlled by the Syrian government and its allies.

Five people who were wounded were transferred to another hospital. One of the survivors told SANA that IS had burned their cars.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

IS once controlled vast swathes of territory there, losing its hold on land in separate offensives by U.S.-backed fighters, government forces backed by Russia, regional militants and Turkish-sponsored rebels.

It now uses sleeper cells to wage hit-and-run attacks in Syria.

Syrian government troops are spread thin across the country and rely heavily on their allies - including the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Iran - to maintain control over their territory.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Superfoods: Shichimi

Savvy Tokyo

Adachi Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Retrospectives

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Valentines 2023”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Gessho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Ghosted: Non-confrontational Dating Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog