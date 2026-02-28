 Japan Today
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen fire a Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Russian positions at the frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko, File)
At least 55 Ghanaians killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine war, minister says

By EDWARD ACQUAH
ACCRA, Ghana

At least 55 Ghanaians have died fighting for Russia in Ukraine, Ghana’s foreign minister said Friday, one of the highest death tolls from among several African countries whose citizens are fighting in the war.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said 272 Ghanaians have been lured into the battle since 2022, with two of them captured as prisoners of war, citing information from Ukrainian officials.

“Ukrainian authorities revealed that from their credible intelligence gathering (that) they have documented 1,780 Africans from 36 countries who have been lured by criminal trafficking networks to join the war against Ukraine,” said Ablakwa, who is on a trip to Ukraine.

Ghana adds to a growing list of African nations who have expressed concern about their citizens fighting in the war, many recruited through dubious strategies such as lucrative jobs or skills training.

An intelligence report last week said that 1,000 Kenyans were recruited to fight for Russia after being misled with false promises of jobs. Dozens have either been hospitalized or are missing, the Kenyan government has said.

Two Nigerians were killed at the end of last year fighting for Russia, Ukraine’s intelligence agency said this month.

A group of 11 South African nationals who were allegedly lured into fighting for Russia arrived at Durban airport on Wednesday.

In South Africa, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, a daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, is being investigated by police for alleged involvement in luring more than a dozen South African men to Russia.

“As a responsible government, we cannot turn a blind eye to these heartbreaking statistics,” Ablakwa said. “This is not our war and we cannot allow our youth to become human shields for others.”

The minister said Ghana’s government would intensify public education and work to “track and dismantle all dark web illegal recruitment schemes” operating in the country. He added that the two captured Ghanaians had warned young people against being tempted by financial incentives to join the conflict.

