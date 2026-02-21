At least 6 killed, 25 wounded in Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon

At least six people were killed and 25 wounded in Israeli ‌strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on Friday, the Lebanese state news agency reported, after the Israeli ‌military said it had targeted Hezbollah ⁠sites in the Baalbek area.

The ⁠strikes are ⁠among the deadliest reported in eastern ‌Lebanon in recent weeks and risk testing a ⁠fragile U.S.-brokered ⁠ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, which has been strained by recurring accusations of violations.

The Israeli military said in a statement ⁠that it struck Hezbollah command ⁠centres in the Baalbek area, ‌part of eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in ‌2024 intended to end more than a year of cross-border fire that culminated in Israeli strikes that weakened the Iran-aligned group. Since then, the sides have traded accusations of ceasefire violations.

U.S. and Israeli officials ​have pressed Lebanese authorities to curb Hezbollah's arsenal, while Lebanese leaders have ‌warned that broader Israeli strikes could further destabilize the country already battered by political and economic crises.

Separately, ‌the Israeli military said it also struck ⁠what it described ⁠as a Hamas command ​centre from which militants operated in ⁠the Ain ‌al-Hilweh area in southern Lebanon. ​Ain al-Hilweh is a crowded Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon.

