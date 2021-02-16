Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 60 killed after passenger barge crashes on Congo river

0 Comments
By Stanis Bujakera
KINSHASA

At least 60 people died when a passenger barge carrying more than 700 people became shipwrecked on the Congo river at night, Democratic Republic of Congo's humanitarian affairs minister said on Monday.

Some 300 survivors had been found near the scene of the accident in Mai-Ndombe province in the west of the country, but another 240 remained unaccounted for, Steve Mbikayi wrote on Twitter.

Deadly boat accidents are common in Congo, which has few tarred roads across its vast, forested interior and where vessels are frequently loaded well beyond their capacity.

For most people the Congo river and its tributaries are the only means of traveling long distances.

"We sympathize with the families of the victims and we demand sanctions against all those responsible for the transport sector," Mbikayi said, without elaborating. No further details were immediately available.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel

Advance Your Career with a Business Degree from Doshisha University

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Matsumoto City: Discover The Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Relationships

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #118: 5 Easy Chocolate Recipes For Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog