Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 75 inmates escape from Paraguayan prison near Brazil border

0 Comments
ASUNCION

At least 75 inmates, including members of Brazil's most powerful gang, escaped from a Paraguayan prison on Sunday after digging a tunnel in an operation that prison officials were believed to have been aware, the government said.

The director of the prison in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, near the Brazilian border, was fired along with six other prison officials, Paraguay's Minister of Justice Cecilia Perez told reporters.

The escaped prisoners included gang members from First Capital Command (PCC), Brazil's most powerful and sophisticated organized crime group, the government said.

"It's an operation that took days and it is impossible that the officials did not realize that they were leaving... obviously this was a paid plan," Perez told local radio station Monumental.

The border region near Pedro Juan Caballero is considered a transit point for drug-trafficking and other criminal activity by gangs like Brazil's PCC and Comando Vermelho, or Red Command.

The government said it alerted Brazil's federal police, but the prisoners are believed to still be in Paraguayan territory.

"In that area there are many woods and they know the territory... these are highly dangerous people," Paraguayan Attorney General Sandra Quinonez told Monumental.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

7 Fashion Trends To Rock in Tokyo This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Amano Yasugawara Power Spot

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 2, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Japan Foodie Instagram Accounts To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #64: Twitter Warns of New Scam On Mercari

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Festivals

Mount Wakakusa

GaijinPot Travel