At least one dead from Omicron as UK boosts response

Britain on Monday confirmed what is thought to be the first confirmed death after infection with the Omicron variant, as the country launched an ambitious Covid booster shot program to stop the virus spiraling out of control.
On a visit to a vaccination center in west London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Omicron accounted for about 40 percent of the cases in the British capital, and hospital admissions were rising.
"Sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron," he told reporters, a day after warning that the country faces a "tidal wave" of infection.
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) told AFP: "It appears indeed that this is the first confirmed Omicron death."
But the centre said many cases around the world were not genome-sequenced, so it was "impossible to know whether this is the first Omicron death".
In South Africa, where the virus mutation was first identified, no deaths linked to Omicron have been officially announced, the department of health said.
Britain -- one of the worst-hit countries with 146,000 Covid deaths since last year -- on Sunday sounded the alarm because of high levels and rising rates of transmission.
Johnson said in a rare televised address that emergency measures were needed to prevent hospitals becoming overwhelmed in the weeks ahead.
All adults can now receive a third COVID vaccine by the end of December -- a month earlier than a previous government deadline.
The National Health Service (NHS) vaccination booking site crashed almost immediately and users requesting rapid testing kits were told they were out of stock.
Long queues were seen at London clinics. At one, Sarah Jackson, 29, said she had taken the morning off to get a jab before visiting her grandparents at Christmas.
"I don't know if it's going to be enough. I was told there is a queue of two hours to register and then two hours to get vaccinated," she told AFP. "But I have to go back to work at 1:30 p.m."
The "turbocharged" booster program has seen 750 armed forces personnel drafted in to set up extra vaccination centers to be run around the clock by medics and volunteers.
Downing Street said booster doses would even be given on Christmas Day.
Some 500,000 booster jabs were administered on Saturday but to hit the new deadline that number will have to be doubled to a million per day for the remainder of the year to slow the spread.
Concerns have mounted about a new wave because of indications that two jabs are less effective against infection than three.
The UK Health Security Agency said there were 4,713 Omicron cases on Monday, up 1,576 in 24 hours
Vaccination rates are high in Britain, with more than 81 percent or 46.7 million of those aged 12 and over having had a second jab.
Some 23 million or 40 percent have so far had a booster.
The new measures come after face masks were made compulsory in indoor public spaces last Friday, and new testing and self-isolation rules for contact cases began on Monday.
Workers were also told to stay at home, leading to a drastic reduction in cars on the road and passengers on public transport, travel and transport firms said.
Vaccine passports for certain crowded settings, including at football grounds, are due to be enforced across England from Wednesday, with separate rules set by the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Johnson is seeking to refocus attention on the pandemic, after a torrid week in which he and staff were accused of breaking COVID rules last year.
Claims of illegal Christmas parties at Downing Street and across government departments have been seen as undermining public health messaging.
The prime minister faces a large rebellion from within his Conservative party ranks at votes in parliament to make the new rules law on Tuesday.© 2021 AFP
10 Comments
Login to comment
2020hindsights
One observation on people saying that Omicron is not so deadly, is that it arrived when many many people are vaccinated. Now the vaccines may not be designed for this variant, but it could be that being vaccinated means that you will fare better against it.
Speed
The article leaves out the one piece of information I'd like to know. Was the poor person who died vaccinated or not?
cracaphat
For the go along to get along crowd,they've been waiting for a death to justify their stance.The person was probably really in bad health more than the Omi being that bad,if it took 3 weeks in to register the first death.They even don't say male or female,age,pre-existing condition or not.The objective is to keep the FUD going though.
Ah_so
Definitely interesting to know, but quite a number of those dying are vaccinated already, just at a much lower rate than the unvaccinated. However overall greater numbers of vaccinated have been dying than unvaccinated, because it is mainly fatal for the elderly, so statistically, the person that sadly died was likely to be vaccinated.
Peter Neil
I feel bad for the one person, but for heaven’s sake. There’s a good chance the testing for the variant was a mistake. Not that medical or lab people ever make a mistake…
All of the information so far suggests that this is the variant you want to catch if you’re looking for one day off from work.
Luddite
@cracaphat. Desperate display of straw clutching there.
I live in a part of London that has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the UK, so I was surpised to see people queuing outside the vaccination centre just up the road from me this morning. Relieved to have already has mine.
MarkX
I feel this is really irresponsible by the press to tell us that someone had died from Omicron and then not release any other pertinent information about this patient. Vaccine status, age, sex, any comorbidities! Without any of this information it just makes people more worried and confused. I was also exasperated to see the NIH in the US release a report that most of the patients they checked for Omicron had been vaccinated. Then you read that it was done only on 43 patients and most were found at airports, meaning they had traveled abroad and of course were vaccinated. Again, all that does is sow fear into people!
zichi
Reading the British media, it is not clear if the person died from Omicron or just with it.
prionking
Scaremongering, pure and simple.
According to Australia's ABC:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-14/britain-records-first-omicron-variant-covid-death/100697628
So Boris says "with", which does not mean that Omicron was the cause of death, but that the person had died since testing positive for it.
Why's he and his ilk trying so desperately to ramp up the fear? The man is a proven serial liar, so it's somewhat a challenge to take any claims of wanting to save the NHS at face value. Is he trying to justify introducing vaccine passports just to achieve even a basic quality of life?
A comment from the Australian PM Scott Morrison seems to indicate a similar mindset, as he referred to people getting vaccinated like this in what seems to be a Freudian slip:
https://www.pm.gov.au/media/press-conference-dummoyne-nsw
That's right, he's referring to vaccinating people as "getting the sheep through the gate."
This is what people like Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison think of you.
Let that sink in for a moment.
Ingvar
Are we still on this? Apart from Sputnik V, the vaccines don't work. The efficacy or lack thereof combined with the short time period they offer even that level of efficacy means they are never going to bring about herd immunity. They might be useful in preventing the hospitals being overloaded at any given time (though that seems not to be the case judging by many countries) but on the other hand, they'll only prolong the agony.