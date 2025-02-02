 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Aftermath of a plane crash in Philadelphia
FILE PHOTO: Debris of the aircraft lies on the ground at the site of a plane crash in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., January 31, 2025. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski/File Photo Image: Reuters/Rachel Wisniewski
world

At least 7 dead in Philadelphia plane crash, officials say

PHILADELPHIA

At least seven people died when a medevac plane crashed in Philadelphia on Friday, including six Mexicans aboard the plane and one person who was on the ground, Mexico's president and Philadelphia's mayor said on Saturday.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker told a press conference that the person who died on the ground had been in a car at the site of the crash.

"Thus far, our count is that there are 19 injured victims," Parker said.

Separately, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on X that she had asked consular officials to support the families of the six Mexican citizens who were on the plane and died when it crashed.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, based in Mexico and licensed to operate in the U.S., on Friday said its aircraft crashed with four crew members, one pediatric medical patient and the patient's mother on board.

The child was a girl on her way home with a final destination of Tijuana, Shai Gold, who works on corporate strategy with Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, told CNN on Friday. Her mother was also aboard, he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

