 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Salvage operation at a collapsed highway construction site in Cheonan
Rescue workers participate in a salvage operation at a collapsed highway construction site in Cheonan, South Korea, February 25, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji Image: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji
world

At least three dead in South Korea highway construction project collapse

0 Comments
ANSEONG, South Korea

At least three people died and six were injured on Tuesday after a collapse at a highway construction site in an area south of the South Korean capital, Seoul, fire authorities said.

The accident took place at 9:49 a.m. in Anseong, about 70 km from Seoul, when five 50-meter steel structures supporting the highway bridge collapsed one after another after being hoisted into place by a crane, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The National Fire Agency said that three people had died and six were injured, including five who were in a critical condition.

Authorities were also searching for another person who was thought to be buried under rubble at the site, it said.

Broadcaster YTN aired dramatic footage showing a deck of a towering bridge collapsing at the site.

Hunting for further survivors, rescue workers at the site were seen examining twisted metal struts and fractured concrete slabs below the columns of the highway bridge.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok called to mobilize all available personnel and resources to rescue any missing people and to ensure safety measures to prevent further damage, his office said.

The Transport Ministry said it has dispatched a team of officials to the scene.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Funerals: How to Dress, Act and Show Respect

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel