At least three victims shot in mid-Manhattan skyscraper; suspect 'neutralized'

An area is cordoned off with police tape during a reported active shooter situation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. July 28, 2025.

By Lananh Nguyen and Kanishka Singh

A person who opened fire inside a midtown Manhattan skyscraper housing the National Football League headquarters and offices of several major financial institutions, including hedge fund giant Blackstone, has been "neutralized," the New York city police commissioner said.

Police did not immediately make details of the shooting public, but a law enforcement source told Reuters at least one New York Police Department officer and two civilians were struck by gunfire and that the suspect was believed to be dead.

The source said the information was preliminary, and the condition or extent of injuries sustained by the police officer and two others was not immediately known.

The New York Post newspaper, citing unnamed police sources, reported that a gunman wearing a bullet-resistant vest and carrying an AR-style rifle had opened fire inside the Park Avenue skyscraper, wounding a police officer and a bystander. The Post reported they were in critical condition.

The gunman, the Post reported, had barricaded himself inside the office tower, possibly on the 32nd floor of the building.

A short time later, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Disch said on X: "At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized."

The skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue houses a number of financial firms, including Blackstone, the world's largest hedge fund, as well as KPMG and Deutsche Bank, along with the NFL headquarters and the Consulate General of Ireland.

News media footage showed a large police presence in the area around the office tower.

"There is an active shooter investigation taking place in Midtown right now," New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement on social media platform X as news of the shooting first surfaced.

The FBI said agents from its New York field office were also responding to provide support at the scene.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen in New York and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Additional reporting by Brad Brooks. Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Dan Burns, Sandra Maler and Michael Perry)

