Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Earth's oceans contain an estimated 150 million tonnes of plastic, often in the form of microplastic particles Photo: AFP/File
world

Atlantic plastic levels far higher than thought: study

0 Comments
By Patrick GALEY
PARIS

There may be more plastic floating just beneath the surface of the Atlantic ocean today than the estimated total weight of plastic waste dumped in it since 1950, new research showed Tuesday.

The findings, based on analysis of samples of the three most common plastic materials and computer modelling, highlight the unseen scale of the pollution clogging the world's second largest ocean.

Earth's oceans contain an estimated 150 million tons of plastic, often in the form of microplastic particles.

These tiny fragments have been detected in every ocean on the planet and even at the bottom of the world's deepest trench.

Despite its ubiquitousness, ocean plastic is hard to accurately measure.

To remedy this, researchers from Britain's National Oceanography Centre analysed the plastic collected in samples from 12 sites spanning 10,000 kilometers of Atlantic Ocean.

They then assessed the abundance of the three most common ocean plastics: polyethylene, polypropylene and polystyrene at depths of between 10 and 100 metres below the surface.

Based on plastic generation trends dating back to 1950, the researchers estimated that the Atlantic now contains between 17 and 47 million tons of plastic.

That upper figure is higher than all estimated plastic input into the Atlantic since the middle of the last century.

"Accessing remote open ocean is generally challenging and requires well-funded research programmes," lead author Katsiaryna Pabortsava told AFP.

"Similarly, there is a logistical and technological challenge in continuous monitoring plastics in the open ocean."

The research found that the upper 200 meters of the Atlantic -- home to the vast majority of its sea life -- contained up to 20 million tonnes of microplastic.

Pabortsava said her study, published in Nature Communications, highlighted the need to better assess ocean plastic levels with "considerable urgency".

It is thought around eight million tonnes of plastic enter the ocean every year, causing as-yet unknown damage on the marine food chains that hundreds of millions of people directly rely upon for food and income.

Pabortsava said that even though plastic can be recycled, waste management strategies were failing to stem the flow reaching the ocean.

"Sources of plastic are numerous and go beyond littering," she said. "For example, a lot of plastic can come from the household activities (e.g. washing synthetic clothing), or from erosion of car tires, and surface paints.

Coastal erosion from waste dumps could be a significant source of plastics flowing into the ocean, she added.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Working At a Japanese Company

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo