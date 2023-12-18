Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Attack at Mexico holiday party leaves 12 dead

0 Comments
By Raul Cortes
MEXICO CITY

A dozen people were killed in an attack at a holiday party in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, Mexican authorities said Sunday.

The attack took place at dawn in the town of Salvatierra when an armed group opened fire on partygoers attending a posada, a traditional Mexican party held in the days leading up to Christmas, according to local media.

The state's attorney general office said on X that 12 people had been killed without giving any more details.

Guanajuato, home to a significant number of automotive and aeronautics factories, has in recent years become one of the most violent states in the country, amid clashes between powerful drug trafficking groups.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nabegataki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

What You Can Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Finding a Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Variety Shops to Visit This Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Yurie Collins Navigates Tokyo’s Comedy Scene with Wit and Creativity

Savvy Tokyo

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Rokko Garden Terrace and Shidare Observatory

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Phone Apps for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

8 Fun and Whimsical Themed Cafes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Trends This Winter 2023/2024

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Tamatsukuri Onsen

GaijinPot Travel