Attackers kill at least 50, abduct women and children in Nigeria's Zamfara state

At least 50 people were killed and several women and children abducted after armed men attacked a village in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state, a state lawmaker told Reuters on Friday.
Hamisu A. Faru, lawmaker representing Bukkuyum south, said the attackers raided Tungan Dutse village from around 5 p.m. on Thursday until about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, burning down buildings and shooting residents who tried to flee.
"They have been moving from one village to another ... leaving at least 50 people dead," Faru told Reuters by phone.
He said the number of abducted victims was yet to be determined. Traditional leaders and local government officials were still accounting for the missing.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
No Comment
Login to comment