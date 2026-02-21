 Japan Today
world

Attackers kill at least 50, abduct women and children in Nigeria's Zamfara state

By Ahmed Kingimi
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria

At ‌least 50 people were killed and several women and children ‌abducted after armed men ⁠attacked a village ⁠in ⁠Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara ‌state, a state lawmaker told ⁠Reuters on ⁠Friday.

Hamisu A. Faru, lawmaker representing Bukkuyum south, said the attackers raided ⁠Tungan Dutse ⁠village from around 5 ‌p.m. on Thursday until about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, burning down ‌buildings and shooting residents who tried to flee.

"They have been moving from one village to another ... leaving at least ​50 people dead," Faru told Reuters by ‌phone.

He said the number of abducted victims was yet to be ‌determined. Traditional leaders ⁠and local ⁠government officials were ​still accounting for ⁠the missing.

