Attacks carried out on multiple locations in Iraq: U.S. official

The United States believes there have been potentially multiple attacks on locations in Iraq, including the al Asad airbase that hosts U.S. forces, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday, without providing additional information.
It was unclear what other sites may have been attacked. Tensions have mounted with Iran following a U.S. drone strike on Friday that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
Another U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, had confirmed to Reuters earlier that a rocket attack had taken place against al Asad airbase, but did not confirm other sites.
U.S. President Donald Trump visited the base in his December 2018 trip to Iraq.
17 Comments
SimondB
If this turns into a full blown war then it will be solely down to the incredibly stupid actions of Donald Trump. Wouldn't put it pass this jackass to go nuke eventually.
Black Sabbath
Simon
If Trump tried to use nukes, he'd be Art 25'ed.
And please don't call Trump a jackass. "This wrongs the jackass."
Madden
Don't know what they expected. If Iran had carried out such an assassination on one of the American military commanders they'd probably have invaded already!
KariHaruka
What did Trump expect would happen after he thought that it would be a great idea to whack the hornets nest?....
The guy is the very definition of a 'cockwomble'.
Numan
You mean provoking another nation for the sole purpose of initiating conflict might result in retaliation? Who knew?
Vote Democrat in 2020!
zichi
2am local time rocket attack on Ain Al-Asad Air base. The Revolutionary Guard are probably responsible.
SuperLib
But guys, think of the bright side. That disastrous nuclear deal that stopped Iran's enrichment and improved relations is over. Surely that's worth a new neocon proxy war.
Cricky
Just a thought, had Iran assassinated an American General would Americans be ok with that? Would the Lincon memorial be a valid target? And after all why are American troops even in the Middle East? Oil, protect Isreal, feed the military industrial complex? The whole thing is devoid of any basic human emotions, just out and out greed and evil intent.
bass4funk
Improved? Must’ve been asleep on that one.
https://www.myheritage.org/news/4-reasons-why-the-iran-deal-may-be-the-worst-diplomatic-decision-in-history/
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2018/05/iran-nuclear-deal-flawed/559595/
**Tehran gets to keep its vast nuclear infrastructure and its missile program.** And the promises from Iran only confirm the obvious: that the regime definitely has nuclear-weapons ambitions. After all, why have a massive ballistic-missile program and secret military nuclear facilities if the plan isn’t to build nuclear weapons?
The deal is temporary, by design. Even the White House doesn’t claim it will permanently keep Iran from getting a bomb. So, what’s the point?
Yeah, Obama fell for it hook, line and sinker. The Iranians were laughing their butts off and who could blame them?
SuperLib
Wow, they used ballistic missiles fired from Iran. Didn't expect that.
klausdorth
So, are they (or better Donnie) gonna start a war now?
He should have known better right from the start.
But of course he didn't, as always:
first speak (or do something) and after that turn on your brain (if you got some).
Kniknaknokkaer
The U.S have been itching for war with Iran since Trump came to power. Idiots.
kwatt
It seems Trump got a war as he expected and all American troops can't pull back home any more, but more soldiers would rather go there.
Mr. Noidall
Wow! Iran's "master of intrigue and force" and the "evil genius" was taken out by a dopy kindergarten jackass. Who would've guessed it.
zichi
Trump previously stated he would retaliate in a big way.
SuperLib
Why do you keep trotting out this opinion piece from 2015? You do realize that this is coming from a writer who is predicting the future and not based on reality in 2020, right?
An example:
We've seen nothing like that since the deal was signed. Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Syria, none of them are in a nuclear race right now even with an escalation of proxy wars. He got it completely wrong.
Stop living in incorrect 2015 incorrect predictions and get into 2020 reality.
Mr. Noidall
I can totally see your point since this is the 12th attack by the Iranians and Trump hasn't done anything about for months until last now. If only he would've waited for Iran to make it a hundred attacks. But no. Trump being the warmonger he is.