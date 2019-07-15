Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Queensland police said the car was spotted early on Sunday morning in the outback town of Banana Photo: AFP/File
4 Australian kids take stolen car on 1,000-kilometer road trip

By Torsten Blackwood
SYDNEY

Four children took a stolen four-wheel drive on a 1,000-kilometer road trip across the Australian outback before being nabbed by police, officials said Monday.

A 14-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys and a 10-year-old girl began their epic journey on Saturday when they took cash and packed fishing rods in a vehicle belonging to one of their families in the coastal Queensland town of Rockhampton, police said.

One of the children left a note for his family telling them of his plans.

Queensland police said the car was spotted early on Sunday morning in the outback town of Banana, where the kids allegedly stole petrol, before traveling south.

The car was found on Sunday night near Grafton, in the neighboring state of New South Wales, about 11 hours' drive from Rockhampton.

New South Wales police said officers had to force their way into the vehicle after the children refused to get out.

"They had locked themselves in the car and police had to use a batten to get in to arrest them," Coffs-Clarence district acting inspector Darren Williams told reporters.

It was not clear which of the children had been behind the wheel, but Williams said it was likely they had shared the driving.

"It is a long way, in excess of 1,000 (km) from Rockhampton down to Grafton," he said. "I couldn't imagine one person driving that way in two days."

Police are investigating several alleged offenses committed during the road trip, Williams said.

The children, who were found unharmed, have been taken into care.

Williams said it was unclear what prompted the children to take the trip, but one of the boys was originally from Grafton.

their epic journey 

It's their excellent adventure. Question is will they go on a bogus journey in a couple more years?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Probably not a smart thing to do, but think of the stories they'll be able to tell their grandchildren.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is kind of a like a modern-day Aussie Stand By Me!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

