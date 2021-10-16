Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison has withdrawn a threat to skip a landmark climate summit in Glasgow next month Photo: AFP/File
world

Australian PM bows to pressure; decides to attend U.N. climate summit

0 Comments
SYDNEy

Australia's prime minister on Friday withdrew a threat to skip next month's landmark U.N. climate summit, describing the meeting as "an important event".

"I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow Summit, which I'm looking forward to attending," Scott Morrison told journalists.

Under mounting pressure to adopt more ambitious climate targets, the conservative leader had suggested he would not join other heads of government in Scotland's largest city.

His comments angered climate activists and were seen as a direct diplomatic snub to the UK, a close ally and the summit host.

In a rare foray into politics, Britain's Prince Charles expressed surprise at Morrison's reluctance and said it would be a "disaster" if leaders did not take firm action to arrest climate change.

Widely seen as a climate laggard, Australia is one of the world's largest coal and gas exporters and has long resisted adopting a carbon-neutral target.

While Morrison has inched toward setting a target date of 2050 for that goal, he has refused to make the target binding and has yet to commit to more meaningful 2030 emissions reduction targets.

The 12-day meeting in Scotland will be the biggest climate conference since landmark talks in Paris in 2015, and is seen as a crucial step in setting worldwide emissions targets to slow global warming.

David Ritter, Greenpeace Australia Pacific CEO, said Morrison's attendance was welcome but would prove meaningless unless accompanied with commitment to concrete action.

"Morrison doesn't deserve a clap for simply committing to turn up at the world's most important climate conference," he said.

"Simply showing up at COP26 with empty words and promises, while greenwashing Australia's pathetic climate track record, isn't good enough," he said.

Australia's position at Glasgow will depend on Morrison's ability to win the backing of climate skeptics within his own ruling coalition.

More than a billion dollars in grants for hydrogen projects have been announced in recent days as a sweetener to members representing coal-producing constituencies.

With an election expected by May, Morrison also has to square his party's climate position with a growing majority of Australians demanding action.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog