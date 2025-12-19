 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Influencer Zachery Dereniowski gives a donation check to Ahmed Al-Ahmed, the hero at Bondi Shooting
Influencer Zachery Dereniowski gives a check of 2,533,585 dollars to Ahmed al Ahmed, the bystander who is hailed as the "Bondi hero" after he charged at one of the gunmen and seized his rifle during the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia in this screengrab taken from social media video released December 19, 2025. @mdmotivator via TikTok/via REUTERS Image: Reuters/@mdmotivator via TikTok
world

Australia's 'Bondi Hero' handed $2.5 million collected from fundraising

1 Comment
SYEDNEY

A man credited with saving lives for wrestling a gun from one of the alleged attackers during a mass ‌shooting at Australia's Bondi beach received a check for more than A$2.5 million ($1.65 million) on Friday, after tens of thousands of people contributed to a donation website.

Ahmed al ⁠Ahmed hid behind parked cars before charging at one ‍of the gunmen from behind, seizing his weapon and ‍knocking him to ‍the ground. Ahmed suffered gunshot wounds after apparently being fired on ⁠by a second perpetrator and remains in hospital after undergoing surgery.

Ahmed, a Muslim father-of-two, was presented with an ​oversized cheque at his St. George hospital bed by Zachery Dereniowski, a social media influencer and co-organizer of the GoFundMe page, videos posted online showed.

More than 43,000 people worldwide contributed to the fundraising, including billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman who gave A$99,999 and ⁠shared the fundraiser on his X account.  Australia's prime minister and the state premier have visited Ahmed in hospital to praise his bravery.

When handed the check, Ahmed asks, "I deserve it?" to which Dereniowski says "every penny", the video shows.

When asked what he would say to the people who donated, Ahmed said: "To stand with each other, all human beings. And forget everything bad ... and keep going to save life.

"When I saved the people I  (did it) from the heart because it was a nice day, everyone enjoying celebrating, with their kids, woman, man, teenager all, everyone was happy and they deserve, they deserve to enjoy,” ​Ahmed said, raising his uninjured fist in the air.

“This country (is the) best country in the world, best country in the world, but we’re ⁠not going to stand and keep watching – enough is enough. God protect Australia. Aussie, Aussie, Aussie.” The tobacco store owner did not say what he planned to do with ‍the money.

Ahmed, 43, left his hometown in Syria's northwest province of ‌Idlib nearly 20 years ago ‌to seek work in Australia.

Fifteen people ‍were killed and dozens wounded on Sunday after two gunmen opened fire at people celebrating ‌Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights at the ‍famous beach. Authorities allege a 50-year-old father, who was shot dead by police, and his 24-year-old son, who was critically wounded, carried out the attack.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

And some people are willinging ignoring who this hero is... just because it will not fit in their made up story where "Muslims are evil"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe: Spread The Love This Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2026 – 2027 Tournament Guide and Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots On Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Rethinking Life in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Christmas Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Yamashita Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Shicchy’s Charity Fair Review: A Discount Designer Paradise

Savvy Tokyo