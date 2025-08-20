Australia's Albanese downplays Netanyahu's criticism as ties sour

FILE PHOTO: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during a press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (not pictured) at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia May 15, 2025. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday that he treats leaders of other countries with respect after his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu attacked him over his decision to recognize a Palestinian state.

"I don't take these things personally, I engage with people diplomatically. He has had similar things to say about other leaders," Albanese said during a media briefing.

Netanyahu's personal attack on Albanese has further strained relations between the two countries. Ties soured after Australia decided last week to conditionally recogniz a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly in September.

"History will remember Albanese for what he is: A weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia's Jews," Netanyahu said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Albanese told reporters that he had informed Netanyahu about Australia's decision to support a Palestinian state before his centre-left government formally announced the plan.

"At that time, I gave Prime Minister Netanyahu a clear indication of my view and Australia's view going forward but also a clear indication of the direction in which we were headed," Albanese said. "I gave him the opportunity to outline what political solution there was and gave him that opportunity."

Israel this week revoked the visas of Australian diplomats to the Palestinian Authority after Albanese's Labor government cancelled the visa of an Israeli lawmaker over remarks the Australian government considered controversial and inflammatory.

Israel has been facing increasing international pressure over its military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed thousands of civilians and plunged Gaza into a humanitarian crisis, displacing most of its population.

The offensive began nearly two years ago after Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 more hostage.

