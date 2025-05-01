 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People vote at a pre-polling centre in Sydney
FILE PHOTO: People enter a pre-polling centre in the seat of Warringah, Sydney, Australia, April 29, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo Image: Reuters/Hollie Adams
world

Australia's Labor party likely to retain power as Trump concerns weigh, polls show

0 Comments
By Renju Jose
SYDNEY

Australia's center-left Labor government is likely to retain power in a close-run national election this weekend, two opinion polls showed on Thursday, with voters ranking U.S. President Donald Trump's policies among their top concerns.

A RedBridge-Accent poll published by News Corp newspapers on Thursday showed Labor leading 53%-47% against the conservative Liberal-National coalition under Australia's two-party preferential voting system, where votes are distributed until a winner is declared.

Labor could win the election in its own right or form a minority government, the RedBridge poll said, marking a reversal of sentiment from February, when voters wanted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese out of office.

The lift in support for Labor late in the campaign is driven by Millennials and Generation Z voters, with one in five saying they had changed their mind, the RedBridge poll said.

Millennials and Generation Z voters make up 43% of the 18 million people enrolled under Australia's mandatory voting system, outnumbering the powerful baby boomer bloc.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals staged a major political comeback to retain power in Canada's election, fueled by a backlash against Trump's policies and his comments on making Canada the 51st U.S. state.

About 48% of Australian voters picked the uncertainties triggered by Trump as one of their top five concerns, while 42% remained wary of the opposition's plans to build seven nuclear plants across the country to help replace coal-fired power.

The online poll of 1,011 voters was conducted between April 24 and 29.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has campaigned on several policies seen widely as emulating Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) set up by Elon Musk, though he later abandoned a policy that would have required government workers to return to the office full time.

Comparisons with Trump and his policies have dragged down Dutton's popularity in Australia, where a poll last month showed Australians' faith in the United States had hit an all-time low.

A separate YouGov poll released on Thursday predicted a Labor majority, with the party likely winning up to 85 seats in the 150-seat lower house and the opposition facing a net loss of 11 seats, its worst performance since 1946.

Albanese has been downplaying the poll results, saying it would be a close campaign.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine: A 5 Step Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sushi & Sashimi: An Introduction To Japanese Raw Fish Dishes

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get a Work Visa in Japan Without a College Degree

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

How to Avoid Golden Week Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Flea Markets, Antique Fairs & Annual Events

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Beware of Yami Baito: Shady Part-Time Jobs Targeting Foreigners and Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Curry: An Introduction & Different Ways To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

The Showa Era Lifestyle Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel