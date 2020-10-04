Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australia's COVID-19 hotspot cases inch up, but officials optimistic

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

New daily coronavirus infections in Australia's hotspot of Victoria climbed back to double digits on Sunday with 12 cases recorded but authorities said the state is on track to be able to ease its social distancing restrictions in coming weeks.

The dozen new coronavirus cases follow eight infections reported on Saturday and single-digit numbers for most of the past week.

Melbourne, Victoria's capital, has been under a strict lockdown for nearly three months. Retail and restaurants operate only on take away or delivery orders only, while people can exercise or socialise outdoors for a maximum of two hours a day and must wear masks in public places.

Most restrictions will be eased when the average number of new daily cases over a two-week window falls below five. The 14-day rolling case average for Melbourne has been going steadily down and it is now at 11.9.

"We are so, so close," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told a televised briefing. "If we continue these numbers, continue this trend, we are ready to take that step. All things being equal, that will be just a couple of weeks."

With temperatures reaching 28 Celsius over the weekend, the highest in months, police said they were stepping up patrolling as hundreds of Melbourne residents flocked to beaches..

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, accounts for 90% of national COVID-19 deaths. Australia, with 894 fatalities, has fared far better than many other developed countries.

Australia has had just over 27,000 infections, according to health ministry data.

© (Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo