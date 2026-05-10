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Campaign corflute signs are displayed outside a pre-polling centre ahead of the Farrer by-election in Albury
Campaign signs depicting One Nation candidate David Farley are displayed outside a pre-polling centre ahead of the Farrer by-election in Albury, Australia, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams Image: Reuters/Hollie Adams
world

Australia's far-right party wins first lower house seat

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By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY

Australian far-right populist party Pauline Hanson's One Nation won its first seat in the country's House of ‌Representatives in a by-election on Saturday, a preliminary vote count showed.

The result is in line with a surge of electoral support for far-right populist parties globally. Britain's ruling ‌Labour party this week suffered a widespread loss of ⁠seats at council elections.

David Farley, a former agribusiness ⁠executive, won the rural ⁠seat of Farrer, some 550 km (340 miles) south of Sydney and ‌320 km (200 miles) north of Melbourne, for the anti-immigration party with 59.3% of ⁠the vote, defeating the ⁠incumbent centre-right Liberal Party, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

One Nation's first preference vote in the by-election was 42%, the ABC said, compared to the 6.6% first-preference vote it got at a federal ⁠election last May.

"We're like a mason with a chisel and we're ⁠carving letters into Australia's democracy," Farley ‌said at a televised election event. "One Nation has reached the end of its beginning."

The result is significant in that it marks the first time One Nation has won a lower-house seat ‌since Hanson formed the party 30 years ago.

But it does not affect the parliamentary majority of the ruling Labor Party, which holds 94 of 150 lower-house seats.

The seat was left vacant when Liberals leader Sussan Ley resigned in February.

The Labor Party did not run a candidate in the contest for the seat that has been held by the opposition ​conservatives since it was formed more than half a century ago.

Party leader Pauline Hanson, a senator, standing beside Farley, said the result ‌was "a win for Farrer but a bigger win for the nation".

She knew her party was favored to win but when the first television station projected victory "I actually got a ‌tear in my eye", she said.

"You really don't understand the journey ⁠I've been on," she ⁠added.

Liberal leader Angus Taylor said at another ​televised event that the by-election was "always going to be a ⁠mountain to climb ... and ‌we have to take away some hard lessons from ​this".

Taylor said his party would focus on immigration rates. "For too long we have been a party of convenience, not of conviction, and that must change," he added.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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