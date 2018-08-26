Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australia's foreign minister quits after leadership change

1 Comment
CANBERRA, Australia

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says she's quitting following the selection of a new prime minister in an internal party vote.

Bishop issued a statement Sunday, saying she'll remain in Parliament.

She says, "Today I advised the prime minister that I will be resigning from my cabinet position as minister for foreign affairs."

Friday's leadership ballot in the ruling Liberal Party selected Treasurer Scott Morisson to replace Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister.

Turnbull on Sunday praised Bishop, saying she "has been and remains an inspiring role model for women here and around the world."

She had served as foreign minister since 2013.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Ozzie politics getting worse than Japanese 'revolving door' politics???

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo