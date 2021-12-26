Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Australia
A man has a swab taken at a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Dec 21. Photo: AP file
world

Australia's New South Wales sets new daily COVID case record

SYDNEY

Australia’s most populous state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a sharp jump in hospitalizations while thousands of people were isolating at home after contracting the virus or coming into contact with someone who has.

New South Wales reported 6,394 new infections, up from 6,288 a day earlier. Case numbers in the state have surged over the past two weeks but hospitalizations have lagged behind new infections.

More than 70 percent of cases in some Australian states are the Omicron variant of the coronavirus but New South Wales does not routinely carry out genome testing to identify the variant. State Health Minister Brad Hazzard indicated Sunday that Omicron is widespread.

“We would expect that pretty well everybody in New South Wales at some point will get Omicron,” Hazzard said. “If we’re all going to get omicron, the best way to face it is when we have full vaccinations including our booster.”

Health officials reported 458 active cases in hospitals across the state, up sharply from 388 the day before. There were 52 people in intensive care in New South Wales.

Victoria, the country's second most populous state, reported 1,608 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, with 374 people in hospitals, including 77 in intensive care.

More than 30,000 people in Victoria spent Christmas isolating at home, unable to celebrate with family or friends. Of those, about half were reported to be active cases who contracted the virus in the days leading up to Christmas.

Doctors and pharmacists in New South Wales have said they are running short of vaccine doses amid a rush for shots spurred by concern over the Omicron variant.

One year ago some people here at Japan Today criticized Japan strongly for Japan not testing everyone.

After one year we see countries that were very famous back one year ago for testing everyone like Australia and S.Korea and today we see both of them with higher number of cases and deaths.

From this, I can come to the conclusion that number of test will not lead to improvement of results regarding Covid-19.

Vaccines help a lot people to protect us against Covid 19, but that is not a main fact.

Good healthy habits is a main important thing to keep our bodies protected against any kind of desease.

And, last one's good habits with higiene is a key point to prevent us to have contact with bactery, virus and other kind parasites.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

