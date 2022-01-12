Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Australia
FILE - Traffic marshalls direct cars at a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 8, 2022. Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, made the reporting of rapid antigen test results mandatory Wednesday, Jan. 12, as it experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
world

Australia's New South Wales sets new high for COVID deaths

SYDNEY

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, made the reporting of rapid antigen test results mandatory Wednesday as it experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic with 21 deaths.

State Premier Dominic Perrottet said residents who failed to register a positive rapid antigen test would face a fine of up to A$1,000 (U.S.$721) starting next week.

Perrottet said the registration process was simple and would help health officials provide more support to people with underlying health conditions.

The 21 deaths reported in New South Wales on Wednesday topped the previous record of 18 set on Monday. The state saw 34,759 new COVID-19 cases and 2,242 hospitalizations, including 175 patients in intensive care.

Victoria state also reported 21 deaths Wednesday along with 40,127 new cases as the state government announced that 1,000 first-year healthcare students and retired nurses would be recruited as vaccinators to meet rising demand for booster shots.

Deputy Premier James Merlino said the state’s healthcare system is strained, with around 6,600 workers off duty after testing positive or coming into close contact with a positive case.

New pandemic orders coming into force in Victoria on Wednesday make booster shots mandatory for critical workers in various fields including health care, disability care, aged care, emergency services, correctional facilities, hotel quarantine and food distribution.

Workers in food and beverage manufacturing, distribution and packing will be allowed to continue working after coming into close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

2,242 hospitalizations, including 175 patients in intensive care.

This is the important part as covid patients are rapidly filling the ICU capacity. When that happens where do the traffic accident and heart attacks go?

2 ( +4 / -2 )

The 21 deaths reported in New South Wales on Wednesday topped the previous record of 18 set on Monday. 

Are they FROM Covid or WITH Covid? And what about the age and comorbidity situation of the dead? Without that information, the number is meaningless.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Typical Australian solution - revenue raising through fines. Horrible country.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

New South Wales has approx. 1,000 ICU beds and more than 12,000 general beds in hospital. So Covid is occupying a shade under 20% of both of them. Hardly shutting down the system there.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

They're not reporting what percentage of the current deaths and hospitalizations are vaccinated.

That omission is not accidental.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

