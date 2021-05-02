Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australia's Perth at risk of 2nd snap-lockdown with 3 new COVID-19 infections

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australia's fourth-largest city faces prospects of its second snap lockdown in two weeks, officials said on Sunday, after a hotel quarantine security guard in Perth and two of his housemates tested positive for COVID-19.

Western Australia (WA) Premier Mark McGowan said he had yet to decide whether the state's capital city, which last week emerged from a three-day snap lockdown after reporting one COVID-19 infection, would go into lockdown on Sunday.

"Our restrictions in place, and the use of masks, and the ability of our contact tracers and testing give us the ability to hold on a lockdown decision," McGowan told reporters late on Saturday. "But it is possible that this could change tomorrow, or the day after."

Australia, which has no other community transmissions of the coronavirus, this weekend banned citizens who had been in India within 14 days from returning home, as the world's second-most populous nation contends with a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The antipodean country has all but stamped out community infections after closing its borders to non-citizens in March 2020, recording just 29,800 cases and 910 deaths.

The infected 20-year old security guard worked at Perth's Pan Pacific Hotel and had already had his first COVID-19 vaccine, McGowan said. He was now quarantining alongside his seven housemates, five of whom had so far tested negative.

State officials are due to provide an update on Sunday afternoon.

New Zealand late on Saturday night paused travel from Western Australia, cancelling two flights due to arrive on Sunday morning. The Pacific nation last month agreed to a quarantine- and COVID-testing free "travel bubble" with Australia.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

faces prospects of its second snap lockdown

This has not been decided or even likely.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That sucks for people in WA.

This also means no fans allowed at the local AFL derby - West Coast Eagles Vs Fremantle Dockers - this afternoon.

Stand strong.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog