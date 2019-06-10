Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Sydney headquarters was raided by police on Wednesday Photo: AFP/File
world

Australia's public broadcaster weighs legal action after police raid

0 Comments
By Saeed KHAN
SYDNEY

Australia's public broadcaster is considering legal action to demand the return of documents seized in a police raid, its chairwoman said Monday, ahead of a meeting with the prime minister over a crackdown on whistleblower leaks.

The Sydney headquarters of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) was raided by federal police on Wednesday, the second high-profile raid on journalists in 24 hours.

It targeted executives and journalists involved in a two-year-old investigative report where the ABC obtained documents showing Australian special forces had killed innocent men and children in Afghanistan.

ABC chairwoman Ita Buttrose said her organisation had consulted with lawyers over what options they had, but had yet to brief anyone.

"At this point, we're really assessing the allegations to see what actions can be taken and we want to make sure that we're in the strongest available position to defend ourselves and also our journalists," Buttrose told ABC radio.

The Australian newspaper reported Monday the public broadcaster had retained the services of top media barrister Matthew Collins.

Some 100 documents were seized by police in the raid and put onto two USBs that were placed into sealed bags, according to the head of the ABC's investigations team John Lyons.

The ABC has two weeks to appeal the warrant or ask for individual documents to be returned. If there is no appeal or it is not successful, the police can then access those documents, Lyons said.

Buttrose said she would be meeting Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week to express her views about the raid. She said last week it was "clearly designed to intimidate".

"I'm not going to tell the Prime Minister what to do. But I will tell him how we feel at the ABC and how I feel," she said.

"I think all of the media organisations in Australia need to get together and pressure the government to review the laws and the rights and freedoms of the media."

Police last week also raided a News Corp journalist's home in Canberra over a report detailing the authorities' bid to gain powers to spy on Australian citizens communications at home.

Police said there was no link between the two raids, which related to stories involving sensitive and potentially classified materials and were embarrassing to the government and the security services in particular.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Anime & Manga

Secret Retro Base

GaijinPot Travel

Savvy Spotlight

Being a Translator in Japan: An Interview with Louise Heal Kawai

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Tweet of the Week #34: The Truth About Paternity Leave in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tour Tokyo’s Top Museums, Galleries, And Other Cultural Facilities With Grutto Pass 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020 Is a Return to Form For the Cult Japanese Reality Show

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad