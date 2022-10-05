Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man walks as he talks on his phone as another man runs behind him on a Winter day in central Sydney, Australia
FILE PHOTO: A man walks as he talks on his phone as another man runs behind him on a Winter day in central Sydney, Australia, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray Photo: Reuters/DAVID GRAY
world

Australia's Telstra hit by data breach; two weeks after attack on Optus

0 Comments
By Byron Kaye and Renju Jose
SYDNEY

Australia's largest telecoms firm Telstra Corp Ltd said on Tuesday it had suffered what it called a small data breach, a disclosure that comes two weeks after its main rival Optus was left reeling by a massive cyberattack.

Telstra, which has 18.8 million customer accounts equivalent to three-quarters of Australia's population, said an intrusion of a third-party organization exposed some employee data dating back to 2017.

According to local media, a Telstra internal staff email put the number of affected current and former employees at 30,000.

The data that was taken was "very basic in nature", limited to names and email addresses, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

"We believe it's been made available now in an attempt to profit from the Optus breach," the spokesperson also said without elaborating.

Telstra did not comment on the number of people affected or when the breach occurred, but said it affected current and former staff only.

Australia's telecommunications, financial and government sectors have been on high alert since Optus disclosed on Sept. 22 that a breach of its systems that may have compromised up to 10 million people's accounts. The data exposed included home addresses, drivers' licenses and passport numbers.

Optus owner Singapore Telecommunications Ltd has said it is assessing the potential cost of the attack, while law firms contemplate class action suits.

The Australian government, which believes the breach was due to a basic security gap, has continued to slam Optus for describing the attack as sophisticated and for delays in updating affected customers.

"Optus senior management are kidding themselves if they want a medal for the way that they've been communicating," Government Services Minister Bill Shorten told reporters on Tuesday.

"Not even a crocodile's going to swallow that."

An Optus spokesperson declined to comment on Shorten's remarks, but said the company was working as quickly as possible to provide accurate updates to impacted customers.

© (Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog