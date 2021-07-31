Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane to enter COVID lockdown

Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane and other parts of Queensland state will enter a snap COVID lockdown from 4 p.m. Saturday as authorities race to contain an emerging outbreak of the Delta strain.
Millions of residents in the city and several other areas will be placed under stay-at-home orders from Saturday afternoon for three days, state Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.
"The only way to beat the Delta strain is to move quickly, to be fast and to be strong," Miles said.
There were now seven cases of the Delta strain of the coronavirus in Queensland mainly linked to a school student, her family and a tutor, but authorities were still trying to trace the source of the outbreak, Miles said.
In the "strictest lockdown" the city has enforced, residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons including buying groceries and exercising.
Brisbane's snap lockdown comes as Australia's largest city of Sydney and its surroundings completed its fifth week of lockdown with authorities struggling to stop the spread of a Delta-variant outbreak.
"We cannot afford to be complacent just because we have done so well so far. We all we have to comply with these restrictions," Miles said.© 2021 AFP
BurakuminDes
Cue the anti-vaxxers and covid deniers in 3...2...1...
venze
Australia is in bad shape.
Yes first, then quickly no, immediately followed by yes again, then..
What is happening to the decision makers? Are they blur and in-the-dark all this time?..
Steve
Australia is a third-world country disguised as a first-world country.
The gov't just set a vaccination target of 80% before allowing international travel to open up. Opinion polls have consistently shown that vaccine hesitancy is above 20%, so in reality this is an impossible target. Australia will be in and out of lockdowns and cut off from the rest of the world for years to come.
serendipitous1
Australia's efforts to eliminate the virus haven't worked. Yes, they have managed to keep cases low compared to almost every other country, but at what cost to mental health? Fine if you are well off and can afford to stay at home (relaxing in your pool in summer or spa in winter) for weeks or months, but that's only the lucky minority.
Burning Bush
So even if you’re “fully vaccinated” the Australian government considers you a threat to society if you go for a stroll.
Haaa Nemui
No, only anti-vaxxers do. The Australian government is fully aware that those vaccinated can still carry and therefore spread the virus and are trying to sufficiently manage the situation until enough people are vaccinated that the virus is no longer a threat.
Blacklabel
So the people that get vaccinated from now can’t carry and spread the virus too?
having an event where “everyone is vaccinated” means nothing now. Can still catch and spread.
Haaa Nemui
How many times do the anti vaccine crowd really have to be told? No vaccine is 100% effective, but it severely reduces your chances of becoming very sick, and also reduces the chances of anybody else becoming very sick when they too are vaccinated. But go ahead and stick your fingers in your ears again.
If everyone were to get vaccinated, less people would be dying. It really is pretty simple. But just ignore it like you always do. We really do need an adjustment to the gene pool.
Reckless
80% vaccination can be done in a few months. Vaccines must be mandatory.
Burning Bush
Which means every restriction that is placed on the unvaccinated should also be placed on the vaccinated.
cracaphat
The peek a boo playbook to fight Covid is not working and mentally demoralising.
oyatoi
Rejoice one and all. Happy days are here again! Even as we speak, the free money go round dispenser is being primed for another burl. Sydney residents who’ve lost more than 20 hours of work a week (not much more than many part time jobs), are receiving $600〜750 in benefits PER WEEK! Work? Nah, that’s for suckers!
https://www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/individuals/services/centrelink/covid-19-disaster-payment-new-south-wales-if-you-dont-get-centrelink-payment/how-much-you-can-get
Haaa Nemui
And there it is. Don’t wanna help but don’t want things to be better for anybody else either. Yeah that’s despicable. And no, when it’s clear that the anti vaxxers are the problem, they should be restricted. Those that can’t take the vaccine should have the same treatment as the vaccinated. Those that won’t… that’s a different story.
Steve
Rather than focusing on percentages, they should open up once everyone has been given the opportunity to get vaccinated. Anti-vaccers who catch covid and die = natural selection.
Burning Bush
Actually Steve, I agree with you.
Government butt out and let people live their lives and take their own risks.
Why won't the "fully vaccinated" agree to this idea?
Sal Affist
Millions of residents in the city and several other areas will be placed under stay-at-home orders from Saturday afternoon for three days
"Three days to stop the spread" ... this will still be going on when Brisbane is hosting the Olympics years from now.
Haaa Nemui
Why will the unvaccinated always complain when private companies don’t permit them on the premises?
Bobo
I agree steve, I aint protecting the anti vaxxers either
P. Smith
The issue with this is those people put others at risk, too.
Haaa Nemui
They also want the government to “butt out” but they want the same rights. Yeah, who protects your rights. Duh.
Blacklabel
Because scientifically the vaccinated are just as able to catch and spread the virus at the same levels as the unvaccinated.
so why the disparate treatment?
Haaa Nemui
Because if the government has “butted out” you have no rights. It’s up to private individuals now.
BigYen
Sooner rather than later, the unvaccinated are just going to have to stay home. With the additional risk of serious infection and death they’re incurring by not being vaccinated, staying home will be their only protection. Meanwhile, with the seriousness and potential fatality of COVID being reduced by the protection afforded by the vaccine, the vaccinated majority will be able to resume normal life without worrying about the unvaccinated few. Seems fair.
Haaa Nemui
You’re under the impression it’s the government forcing them to? it’s not in most cases. It’s also not just bars and sports centers. It’s things like your medical coverage. But you’ll be happy with that of course.
P. Smith
False.
oyatoi
Those who are first to ostracize the prudent folk who are simply exercising the right to wait and see, would also be those screaming the loudest at one of Orwell’s five minute hate sessions.
Peter14
Waiting for what? To see if people start dropping in their thousands from being vaccinated or waiting to see if they die from getting covid? Hardly prudent.
Most will have been vaccinated as children for many things and the medical tech for those vaccines was much less advanced than what is in use today.
The prudent course is to get vaccinated as soon as possible and if it gives no or little advantage against the virus then no harm done. If as advertised it keeps you from dying and out of a hospital stay then your way ahead.
I have seen to many stories of those already in hospital begging to be vaccinated. Of course by then it is too late for them.
If you wish to be prudent, get vaccinated and stay safe. Stay unvaccinated at your own peril and take the growing exclusions being unvaccinated will bring you.
For the record I have had two shots of AstraZeneca.
Wobot
On the very same page: https://japantoday.com/category/features/health/cdc-team-'war-has-changed'-as-delta-variant-dangers-emerge
Waiting until everyone gets vacced doesn't make sense anymore if the 'variants' narrative is true
Look for better prophylactics
Peter14
Getting vaccinated is what saves lives and hospital resources. Not getting vaccinated is playing russian roulette with your life and others. If that is not enough, nothing ever will be.
Wobot
Even the Aussie cops are sick of it, listen
https://mobile.twitter.com/Carmilla5/status/1416389952632360964
That must be why they called in the army
oyatoi
In between promoting experimental vaccine shots for elementary school kids, pray tell us unenlightened ones exactly when we’ll start seeing “people dropping in their thousands”. Only in your zombie apocalypse fantasies.
Wolfpack
So the Australian government is anti-vaccination? They obviously see fully vaccinated people as a threat. Isn’t that why they are attempting to “manage” them? The Left used to believe in ‘power to the people’. But apparently only those people they approve of.
Wolfpack
Well if you believe “the science” you know that the vaccinated are carriers of the virus as well. It’s unfair I know but science isn’t about fairness and equity - well, when it’s not being politicized for ideological reasons.
Haaa Nemui
No. They realize, unlike anti mask anti vaccine anti government people, that the vaccinated can still be infected and spread the virus albeit far less severely than the unvaccinated, so clearly the bigger threat is the unvaccinated, and vaccination is the way out of this and until enough people are vaccinated the threat to everyone remains.
Haaa Nemui
and they aren’t trying to manage the vaccinated they’re trying to manage the situation which includes everybody.
Peter14
Read the news. Over 4.2 MILLION PEOPLE have died so far world wide. Well past the "thousands" you talk about. There are a number of nations where the death toll is in the hundreds of thousands. Not just one country, eleven and many more close to 100k deaths from covid.
Then there are those with long term effects for which there are no accurate numbers as yet, but every nation is reporting them.
To overcome your claimed "unenlightened" status, read the news from multiple sources in multiple nations. You may soon become enlightened.
Wolfpack
It isn’t reasonable to conclude that peoples distrust of powerful people who are not infallible and who wield great power over everyones lives as being anti this or anti that. I am vaccinated and I wear a mask in public. But just look at how the Australian government has continuously changed policies back and forth never getting the situation under control. This is happening in country after country all with government officials claiming to be following the science.
The virologists themselves are making policy recommendations that are not effective, contradictory, and sometimes nonsensical. They appear to be so narrowly focused they are not being able to see the big picture. The politicians just go with whatever they are being told so as to avoid blame when they should be taking all of societies needs into account. Government mismanagement breeds distrust and animosity.
Haaa Nemui
It is when they admit to it themselves.
Good. And? It’s not like I said you were. You walked into this debate. I never said “hey Wolfpack, you’re an anti vaxxer. Wanna argue?” But the facts are this situation isn’t gonna get any better until there is some cooperation. Some people are just out to disrupt things and they’re holding everything up.
It has been under control though. And when things look bad they’ve set tough measures. They’ve failed with the vaccine roll out but generally speaking they’ve been very consistent with the restrictions. Other countries, I agree, not so much.
oyatoi
Over 4.2 MILLION PEOPLE have died so far world wide. Well past the "thousands" you talk about. There are a number of nations where the death toll is in the hundreds of thousands. Not just one country, eleven and many more close to 100k deaths from covid.
You bandy around numbers thinking they support your argument yet are blissfully ignorant that the statistical data on global deaths completely fails to support your sky is falling Jeremiah. Every year 60 million people in the world die; that’s over 150 thousand each and every day. That number has been increasing every year and will continue to do so until at least the end of this century. An entirely natural phenomenon, completely independent of Covid 19 and orders of magnitude greater than your virus bogeyman. Vaccine virtue signallers ever eager to parade their wishful thinking prescriptions on everyone who disagrees with them need to dial down the rhetoric and stop pretending they’re on the side of the angels.
Wolfpack
I am not arguing- I am stating my opinion regarding your blanket statement assuming that people who don’t cooperate with government are anti vaccine, anti mask, and anti government. There is more nuance to this than the binary idea that unless you do what the government tells you to do you are a threat. The government has made mistakes and gives mixed signals. It is also reasonable to question the actions of the government and to resist when you think they are wrong. That isn’t to say the public is right either- but the governments track record of constantly shifting policies is not effective.
Wolfpack
If the government had it under control they would not have had to call for a lockdown. If a cycle of repeated lockdowns is your idea of having things under control I will chalk that down as an alternate fact.