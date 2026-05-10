Australia's right-wing One Nation party vows to fight mass migration after winning first lower house seat

Campaign signs depicting One Nation candidate David Farley and former Australia soldier Ben Roberts-Smith are displayed outside a pre-polling centre ahead of the Farrer by-election in Albury, Australia, on May 6.

Australia's right-wing populist One Nation party, which wants to emulate U.S. President Donald ‌Trump's aggressive deportations, vowed to focus on ending mass migration, after winning its first seat in the country's lower house.

Saturday's by-election win ‌by farmer David Farley in the rural ⁠seat of Farrer, some 550 km south of ⁠Sydney, does not affect the majority of center-left ‌Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as the seat was previously held ⁠by a member ⁠of the Liberals, the biggest conservative group.

But it is a significant advance for One Nation, which has four Senate seats. The party is polling second ⁠this year to Albanese's Labor Party in opinion ⁠surveys, ahead of the mainstream ‌conservative coalition. One Nation's leader, Senator Pauline Hanson, has higher approval ratings than Albanese or the Liberal leader.

"The people of Australia will not be forgotten. One ‌Nation will fight for you on the floor of Parliament," Hanson posted on X late on Saturday. "We will fight to lower cost of living, end net-zero and stop mass migration."

Immigration is a growing issue in Australia, where half the country's 27 million people were either ​born overseas or have a parent who was. Thousands attended anti-immigration marches in major Australian cities ‌last year.

Liberal shadow treasurer Tim Wilson said One Nation's victory "showed there's a lot of work we've got to do". In televised remarks ‌on Sunday, he said: "We need to outline very ⁠clearly a bold and ⁠confident vision for the country ​about where we want to take it."

Albanese's Labor, ⁠which has never ‌held the Farrer seat and did ​not run a candidate in the by-election, has said One Nation is damaging to Australia's social fabric.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.