Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australia's Victoria state mandates coronavirus testing for returning travelers

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Australia's Victoria state will implement mandatory coronavirus tests for returning travelers after a sharp spike in infections over the past two weeks, the state's premier said on Sunday.

The country's second-most populous state had 49 new cases on Sunday, its highest in more than two months and the 12th consecutive day of double-digit rises. The rest of Australia has seen almost no infections.

"Much like a bushfire, putting this out is challenging," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told a press conference, alluding to wildfires at the end of last year that burnt through vast swaths of the country. "Containing it, though, is something that we can do, and test and trace is the most effective thing to do."

Victoria's officials said last week that some 30% of returning travelers refused a COVID-19 test, and Andrews said it will be a mandatory procedure. Australia also requires all locals who return to self-quarantine in hotels for two weeks.

People in quarantine will be tested twice, first on day three and then on day 11 of their-two week quarantine period. Those still refusing testing will be required to remain in quarantine for a further 10 days, Andrews said.

New South Wales, Australia's largest state by population and which on Sunday recorded only three new cases, implemented similar measure on Friday.

About 40,000 people have been tested since Friday in Victoria as public health officials increased efforts to prevent further spread of the virus. Since the start of the year, nearly 12% of the state's population has been tested.

Despite the spike in Victoria, Australia's 7,700 cases and 104 deaths remain well below that of many other nations.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Drag Queens of Tokyo: How I Became a Nonbinary Drag Performer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 Hotels To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 25, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #87: Only 30% of Japanese People Hold Their Chopsticks Properly

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel