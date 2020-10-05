Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australia's Victoria state to boost testing on path to easing restrictions

0 Comments
By Lidia Kelly
MELBOURNE

Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria will look into ways to increase testing for the disease to control its spread in anticipation of easing of the state's stringent lockdown restrictions, officials said on Monday.

New daily coronavirus infections in Victoria, Australia's second most-populous state, fell to nine cases on Monday, down from 12 in the previous days. No deaths were reported.

Melbourne, which has remained in a strict lockdown for nearly three months, is expected to see the bulk of its restrictions eased when the average for new daily cases over two weeks falls below five.

According to the state's modeling, that could occur in late October. On Monday, the 14-day day rolling case average was 11.6, down from 11.9 the previous day.

"We want everybody who has symptoms, regardless of their circumstances, to be able to get tested, we get their results and that's how we can protect them and indeed, the entire community," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said in a televised briefing. "There is some work going on in the next few days to see if we can increase the number of people who are eligible and increase the number of people who can get those tests."

Victoria accounts for 90% of the country's 894 COVID-19 deaths. Since the start of the year, the state has conducted some 2.7 million tests. It had a population of about 6 million at the last census, according to government data.

Australia has one of the world's highest ratios of tests per capita and, despite the outbreak in Victoria, one of the lowest numbers of coronavirus cases.

The country has had just over 27,000 infections, according to health ministry data.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo