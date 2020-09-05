Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police arrest a man at a "Freedom Day" protest in Melbourne on Saturday. The rally was held to protest the lockdown in Melbourne. Photo: James Ross/AAP via AP
Arrests made at anti-lockdown rallies in Australia

MELBOURNE

The state of Victoria reported 76 new coronavirus infections and 11 deaths on Saturday, as trends in Australia's hot spot for the disease continued to gradually improve after nearly five weeks of a hard lockdown in the state's capital Melbourne.

State premier Daniel Andrews is due to outline plans on Sunday for easing Melbourne's stage 4 restrictions which shut large parts of the economy, required everyone to stay home except for essential business, and imposed a night time curfew.

Frustration with the prolonged lockdown led to calls for protests in Melbourne on Saturday, which are illegal under the stage 4 restrictions, and police were out in force.

Police had urged people to adhere to restrictions on community movement. Four men were arrested and charged with incitement over the so-called “Freedom Day” protests planned for several Melbourne locations.

Police also dispersed about 80 people against attending the rallies as they enforce Victoria’s lockdown rules.

Victoria's daily new cases were below 100 on most days this week, down from a peak of 725 new infections on Aug 5, but remain higher than health officials had hoped five weeks into a six-week hard lockdown.

"The tail of the second wave is a stubborn thing," Andrews said during a televised media conference on Saturday.

Australia's government and businesses have urged Victoria, which makes up about a quarter of the nation's economy, to lift the restrictions as the country has sunk into its first recession since 1991.

"This is a health problem in the first instance and until you fix the health problem, there can be no economic repair," Andrews said .

Victoria's total 19,479 cases now account for about 75% of Australia's tally, while the state's 661 total fatalities make up nearly 90% of the country's deaths from the virus.

Australia's spike in COVID-19 cases over the past two months has centered on Melbourne, mostly due to community transmission of the virus picked up from returned travellers who were in hotel quarantine in May and June.

"It is not safe, it is not smart, it is not lawful. In fact, it is absolutely selfish for people to be out there protesting," Andrews said.

In neighboring New Zealand, a former prime minister of the Cook Islands, Joseph Williams, died of COVID-19. His was the second coronavirus-related death in the country in two days, following an outbreak in the country's largest city, Auckland, taking the country's total to 24 deaths.

