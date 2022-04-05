Australia accelerates missile upgrade due to growing threats

Australia has accelerated plans to buy long-range strike missiles years ahead of schedule because of growing threats posed by Russia and China.
Defense Minister Peter Dutton said Tuesday the accelerated rearming of fighter jets and warships would cost A$3.5 billion ($2.6 billion) and increase Australia’s deterrence to potential adversaries.
“There was a working assumption that an act of aggression by China toward Taiwan might take place in the 2040s. I think that timeline now has been dramatically compressed,” Dutton told Seven Network television.
“When we look at what’s happened in the Ukraine, there is the prospect of Russian going into Poland or somewhere else in Europe. That would be a repeat of the 1930s and that’s not something that we should allow to happen,” Dutton added, referring to the beginning of World War II.
Under a revised timetable, FA-18F Super Hornet fighter jets would be armed with improved U.S.-manufactured air-to-surface missiles by 2024, three years earlier than planned.
The JASSM-ER missiles would enable fighters to engaged targets at a range of 900 kilometers (560 miles).
Australia’s ANZAC Class frigates and Hobart Class destroyers would be equipped with Norwegian-made Kongsberg NSM missiles by 2024, five years ahead of schedule.
The missiles would more than double the warships’ strike range.
The new rearmament timetable comes after the Solomon Islands announced a draft security pact with China. Under its terms, China could send military personnel to the South Pacific islands to help maintain order and for other reasons. It could also send warships to the Solomons for stopovers and to replenish supplies, which had led to speculation about the possibility of a Chinese naval base there.
China has denied seeking a military foothold in the islands and accused others of raising tensions.
U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Samuel Paparo told reporters in Washington on Monday the Solomons-China pact was “very concerning.”
“I’m undoubtedly concerned ... and it’s a concern for all of our partners throughout the western Pacific and notably Australia and New Zealand,” Paparo told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Anne-Marie Brady, global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington and professor in politics at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand said a hostile power in control of the Solomons would have a direct impact on sea lanes linking South Pacific states.
“There is no justification for China establishing a military presence in the Solomon Islands,” Brady said.
"It is meant to cut off Australia and New Zealand from U.S. military support. ... It is both an immediate and long-term threat," she added.
Peter14
A smart move but more is needed. Australia needs land based conventional armed ballistic missiles with sufficient range to respond to any likely attacker who already has such missiles capable of hitting Australia.
Australia needs to up gun the new OPV fleet as a 40mm bofors is not enough armament for a navy surface ship. Or get a new fleet of corvettes as well.
Army needs multiple vehicle launched multiple rocket systems. Most modern armies of any size has such systems already.
Still a long way to go before Australia can discourage aggressors sufficiently.
OssanAmerica
All democratic nations need to respond and prepare for the growing threat posed by the world's most economically and militarily powerful dictatorship with an aggressive territorial expansion agenda.
Rob Nads
A total waste of money. Australia is defenseless against China but for its alliance with the US.
That said, China wouldn't bother trying to invade Australia by force - It’s cheap enough to rent the country or just buy it outright.
Sven Asai
Yeah, gender equality is important, we quickly also ‘need’ by all man’s a little rocket girl on this already rocket overloaded planet, right?
Mickelicious
It's a phallus race boys!
Wakarimasen
Russia poses a threat to Australia?
China continues to use economic muscle to expand influence. May not even need to resort to force the way the Western powers are ruining their economies.
Peter14
Glad someone pointed that out. Exactly the reason Australia needs to be better armed and prepared and able to hit China back with conventional armed ICBM's. Cant defeat them but can destroy a lot with a lot of missiles.
Russia invades and destroys Ukraine cities and yet cry's out when Ukraine allegedly attacks one fuel depot inside Russia. Imagine if Ukraine could hit many targets inside Russia. Might make Putin think twice if he knows his palace can be hit, and munitions factories etc.