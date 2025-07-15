Australia and China call for more dialogue, cooperation at leaders' meeting

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, talks to China's President Xi Jinping, second left, in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Tuesday.

By Lewis Jackson

BEIJING (Reuters) -China is ready to work with Australia to deepen bilateral ties, President Xi Jinping said during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday in Beijing.

The meeting between the two leaders comes as China tries to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping trade tariffs by presenting itself as a stable and reliable partner. Chinese officials have expressed interest in expanding a decade-old free trade deal and cooperating in artificial intelligence.

China was willing to "promote further development in the China-Australia relationship," Xi said in remarks at the start of the meeting.

Australia valued its ties to China, its largest trading partner, and welcomed "progress on cooperation" under the free trade deal, Albanese said in response, adding that Australia's national interest would guide Canberra's approach to the relationship.

"Dialogue needs to be at the centre of our relationship," the prime minister said. "I welcome the opportunity to set out Australia's views and interests and our thinking on how we can maintain peace, security, stability and prosperity in our region."

Albanese is expected to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang later on Tuesday. He has previously said resources trade, energy transition and security tensions would be key topics for discussions in Beijing.

Australia, which regards the United States its major security ally, has pursued a China policy of "cooperate where we can, disagree where we must" under Albanese.

In the run-up to the visit, China signalled repeatedly it was open to deeper cooperation. On Tuesday, the state-owned China Daily newspaper published a glowing opinion piece about the visit and said it showed countries with different political systems could still cooperate.

However, any cooperation is likely to be constrained by long-standing Australian concerns around China's military build-up and the jailing of Australian writer Yang Hengjun.

Beijing has also separately criticised Canberra's increased screening of foreign investment in critical minerals and Albanese's pledge to return a Chinese-leased port to Australian ownership.

Australia's exports to China, its largest trading partner, span agriculture and energy but are dominated by iron ore, and Albanese has travelled with executives from mining giants Rio Tinto, BHP, and Fortescue, who met Chinese steel industry officials on Monday, at the start of the six-day visit.

Bran Black, CEO of the Business Council of Australia, said Australia's Bluescope Steel would also be at Tuesday's business roundtable, along with China's electric vehicle giant BYD, Chinese banking executives, Baosteel and state-run food group COFCO.

"First and foremost we use fixtures such as this to send a signal that business-to-business engagement should be welcomed and encouraged," Black told Reuters on Tuesday.

