Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australia, Hong Kong make $1.6 billion meth seizure

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australian police said on Sunday they had seized in Hong Kong some A$1.6 billion ($1.0 billion) worth of liquid methamphetamines bound for Australia, in a joint operation with Hong Kong authorities.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement its officers and Australian Border Force in Hong Kong worked with Hong Kong Customs and Excise (HKCE) to intercept a "record-breaking" 1.8 tonnes of the drug.

"The illicit consignment was able to be identified based on intelligence developed by AFP officers in Mexico and the Australian Department of Home Affairs," AFP said.

It said "international cooperation" led HKCE to find the meth on Oct. 23, hidden in cartons of coconut water.

The drugs, headed for New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, had a street value of around A$1.62 billion and a wholesale value of A$540 million ($350 million), AFP said.

"Mexican-based officers used their international network to alert AFP officers in Hong Kong about the suspicious consignment being shipped from Mexico to Australia via Hong Kong," it said.

"Ongoing investigations are underway to identify the transnational serious organized criminals involved in the plot".

An AFP spokeswoman told Reuters that the liquid meth haul was a record seizure for Hong Kong. The agency said it could have been sold as about 18 million street-level deals.

Methylamphetamine, commonly referred to by its street name "ice" because of the glass-like appearance if its white "crystals:, is one of the most potent varieties of amphetamine.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in Tokyo: Neo-Yokocho in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ohama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Fragrances for Autumn/Winter 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Nakasendo Trail (Magome-Tsumago)

GaijinPot Travel

Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Harvest Horrors: 5 Japanese Ghosts to Fear in Fall

GaijinPot Blog

Entrepreneur Mariko Nishimura Bridges Tech and Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Western Influences Behind Junji Ito’s Manga Work

GaijinPot Blog