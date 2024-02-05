Australia appalled at China’s suspended death sentence for writer Yang Hengjun

Australia said Monday it was appalled at China’s suspended death sentence for writer and democracy blogger Yang Hengjun.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement it was “harrowing news for Dr Yang, his family and all who have supported him.”
Yang has been detained in China since Jan. 19, 2019, when he arrived in Guangzhou from New York with his wife and teenage stepdaughter.
Yang received a closed-door trial on an espionage charge in Beijing in May 2021 and was awaiting a verdict.
The Chinese court did not immediately announce the sentence. In China, suspended sentences are generally commuted to life sentences after a certain length of time.
Yang was born in China and was a diplomat and state security agent before moving to the private sector in Hong Kong and later Australia. He became an Australian citizen in 2002.
In August last year, Yang had told his family he fears he will die in detention after being diagnosed with a kidney cyst, prompting supporters to demand his release for medical treatment.
Wong said Australia “will be communicating our response in the strongest terms” and will continue to press for Dr Yang’ interests and wellbeing, including appropriate medical care.
In October last year, Australian journalist Cheng Lei was freed after more than three years in detention in China for breaking an embargo with a television broadcast on a state-run TV network.
The plights of Yang and Cheng had frequently been on the agendas of high-level meetings between the countries in recent years.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
5 Comments
Login to comment
Mark
if us, as a foreigner, know that china is the most dangerous place in the world and we shall keep our mouth shut there, or avoid entirely going there. and why those writers/freedom fighters, who originally from china and grow up under their system, after obtaining foreign citizenship, still dying to go back there and live there. This is the question i always ask myself.
WiseOneIn Kansai
The international image of China continues to nose dive, the Xi led - CCP government does more harm to the country with it's ridiculous policies.
Closed door trials, prolonged detentions and no transparency whatsoever is not going to improve China's desire for more investment from overseas.
Word of advice for any Chinese people who obtain citizenship overseas, think twice before returning to China for a holiday, make sure your activities don't give the CCP government the means to detain you! You can always get your relatives to visit you in your new place of home.
I remember the following article from last year.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/03/business/darien-gap-china-immigration.html?searchResultPosition=9
John
I feel for this man but why on earth would any pro-democracy (former) Chinese citizen come within 1,000 km of Chinese territory?
u_s__reamer
Australia needs to get rough and tough with China unless they free Yang. Ditto for another more famous Australian prisoner of conscience who has been left to rot for 5 years in the old run-down oubliette of Belmarsh, UK. Australia must make the cost of keeping their citizens as political hostages a painful one. Everyone has a price and the leaders of China and the UK should be taught this lesson the hard way.
Protestant
If, in 2024, the Chinese people are still so inherently weak as to continue to put up with their totalitarian servitude, then one can only wish them the worst. Take the country forward - take yourselves forward. Then again, they seem happy to sell their “souls” for a bit of nationalist bluster and a few extra Yuan in their pockets, at least compared to a couple of decades ago. Sort of like Japan in many ways. In any event, at the end of the day, they are but sheep that love their comparative squalor.