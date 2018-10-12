Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australia assigns warship to enforce North Korean sanctions

0 Comments
By ROD McGUIRK
CANBERRA, Australia

Australia has assigned a guided missile frigate to the East China Sea to boast international efforts to enforce sanctions against North Korea, an Australian officer said on Friday.

Australian Defense Force Chief of Joint Operations, Air Marshall Mel Hupfeld said the warship with a crew of 230 will be supported by two Australian AP-3C Orion surveillance aircraft based in Japan.

"Despite the easing of tensions on the Korea Peninsula, Pyongyang continues with its nuclear weapons and ballistic weapons programs in defiance of ... United Nations Security Council resolutions," Hupfeld told reporters.

"The occasional deployment of ... maritime patrol aircraft and surface vessels to the region ... adds weight to Australia's ongoing economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea and enhances the capacity of ongoing multinational enforcement efforts," he added.

The Australians would work in cooperation with the Japanese, United States, Canadians and the South Koreas to enforce sanctions, Hupfeld said.

He likened detecting illegal ship-to-ship transfers of goods from among the many legitimate transactions in the East China Sea to finding a needle in a haystack.

Hupfeld would not say whether the frigate HMAS Melbourne's role would be intercepting suspect cargo ships. "I won't go into a great deal of depth on those aspects, that's very much an operational matter," Hupfeld said.

"An airplane flying over the top can't stop anything from occurring," he added.

The Sydney-based warship was currently in South Korea taking part in a fleet review, he said.

Trump has encouraged U.S. allies to maintain sanctions on North Korea until it denuclearizes as part of what his administration has termed a campaign of "maximum pressure" against leader Kim Jong Un's government.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 13th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food and Drink

Miyagikyo Nikka Whisky Distillery

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Careers

I Didn’t Find My Children’s School, I Built It: Hazuki Tanaka Of Hayama International

Savvy Tokyo

5 Easy Manga for Japanese Learners

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Anime and Manga

Super Potato

GaijinPot Travel

5 Common Complaints Japanese Teachers Have About ALTs

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

You Have to See These Ridiculous Japanese CG Crime Reenactments

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 13-14

Savvy Tokyo