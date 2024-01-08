Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australia bans Nazi salute and public display of terror group symbols

22 Comments
SYDNEY

Laws banning the Nazi salute and the display or sale of symbols associated with terror groups came into effect in Australia on Monday as the government responds to a rise in antisemitic incidents following the Israel-Gaza war.

The law makes it an offense punishable by up to 12 months in prison to publicly perform the Nazi salute or display the Nazi swastika or the double-sig rune associated with the Schutzstaffel (SS) paramilitary group.

The sale and trade of these symbols is similarly prohibited.

Attorney General Mark Dreyfus said in a statement the legislation sent a clear message there was no place in Australia for those who glorify the Holocaust or terrorist acts.

"This is the first legislation of its kind and will ensure no one in Australia will be allowed to glorify or profit from acts and symbols that celebrate the Nazis and their evil ideology."

Introduced in June and passed in December, the law has taken on new significance amid a surge in antisemitism and Islamophobia following the Oct 7 attack by Hamas, where some 1,200 were killed and 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

Unverified footage showing a small group of men outside the iconic Opera house shouting "gas the Jews" during a pro-Palestinian protest in October triggered outrage around the world and a police investigation.

Separately, police arrested three men in October for performing the Nazi salute outside the Jewish Museum of Australia. There were more anti-Jewish incidents in October and November last year than the 12 months prior, according to the Executive Council of Australian Jewry.

The new law also bans the public display or trade in symbols associated with prohibited terror organizations, such as Islamic state, Hamas or the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Exemptions exist for academic, educational or artistic use.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

22 Comments
Login to comment

If they're gong to do that, they should also ban the communist hammer and sickle and the communist red star. After all, they sympbolise a political system that's been responsible for even more death and destruction that what the Nazis wreaked, and continues today with very little if any criticism by public institutions.

-6 ( +4 / -10 )

they sympbolise a political system that's been responsible for even more death and destruction that what the Nazis wreaked, and continues today with very little if any criticism by public institutions.

You mean the Union Jack?

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/12/2/how-british-colonial-policy-killed-100-million-indians

5 ( +7 / -2 )

if like that better stay consistent and ban support for Azov and Kiev regime too since both are same blood type...?

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

Totally fine with this banning.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

How about banning ISIS flags, as recently seen in Sydney in support of Hamas?

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

First New Zealand eent woke and totally disintegrated, I guess the woke mind virus is now in Australia too. Sigh...you start banning...where do you stop?

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

See how far this holocaust BS reaches into society. To me it the minji the sign of peace and good fortune. See how jew corrupt society by linking the minji to Nazi. The Nazi used it for 15 years were the Japanese Buddhist have use the minji for millennia.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

How about banning ISIS flags, as recently seen in Sydney in support of Hamas?

From the article:

The new law also bans the public display or trade in symbols associated with prohibited terror organizations, such as Islamic state

Anyway, I doubt this kind of ban achieves much. Sunlight is the best disinfectant for this kind of trash.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

The nazi swastika and the Buddhist one are not the same. They are the opposite of each other.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

See how far this holocaust BS reaches into society

Dear me.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Well, that shuts the door on any Trump rallies in Germany...

3 ( +4 / -1 )

In recent London Palestinian protests, people were arrested for having Hamas symbols and charged with hate crimes.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Are Aussies really such snowflakes that the mere sight of a controversial image will send them straight to the fainting couch?

-8 ( +2 / -10 )

Are Aussies really such snowflakes that the mere sight of a controversial image will send them straight to the fainting couch?

No. Do you want to see people seig heiling in public? I don’t.

And no, freedom of speech does not protect hate speech.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Are Aussies really such snowflakes

Yawn. What next? Soyboys?

Not the reason for the ban.

While I disagree with these kinds of bans, you can understand the concern with the rise of anti-Semitism. This is not being a ‘snowflake’.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

The ISIS flag shown in Sydney more likely a flag with the Arabic "There is no God but Allah and Mohammed is his messenger ", so unless you read Arabic, people see what is not there.

It's Israel using terror to displace a population, its settlers using terror to drive Arabs out of homelands, but of course these things are not to be spoken.

I see lots of skirmishes in Courts where somebody will defend a charge of "Nazi salute "" by claiming a mosquito was above them.

This law probably driven by the all powerful Jewish lobby.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

If they really stand behind their nazi beliefs they’ll ignore this law and get arrested. Which would be great, but neo-nazis are a sad little boys club blaming ‘the other’ on their dis functional lives so will just have to hide their flags in the basement and salute each other in the dark. Either way they lose.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Expect nothing less from a far-left factioned Government.

The Government in power at this point in time is ridiculous.

I expect even more stupid policies to follow.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

I guess the woke mind virus

Yawn.

All the hits coming out. We haven’t had ‘cuck’ yet.

So boring.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The Japanese Imperial flag maybe the next on to ban?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Several European countries banned Nazi symbols with possible prison terms. Including Holocaust deniers.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If they're gong to do that, they should also ban the communist hammer and sickle and the communist red star. After all, they sympbolise a political system that's been responsible for even more death and destruction that what the Nazis wreaked, and continues today with very little if any criticism by public institutions.

Yeah, and why not the symbol for capitalism too, whatever it is?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Germany has had this ban for decades, and quite right, however, it has not stopped the AdF ( Alternative für Deutschland ) .

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I expect even more stupid policies to follow.

Why do you think placing restrictions on neo-nazis is ‘stupid’?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

‘Tax’ is 2023’s Kanji of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

8 Beautiful Winter Destinations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Looks for Winter 2024

Savvy Tokyo

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life In Japan’ Articles of 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Nagasaki Nomozaki Dinosaur Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s New Openings in 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Zuiryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Curated Collections

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

10 Essential Items for Staying Warm during Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Warm Destinations to Visit During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Meganebashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What is the Difference Between Sento and Onsen?

GaijinPot Blog