Australia bans Nazi salute and public display of terror group symbols

Laws banning the Nazi salute and the display or sale of symbols associated with terror groups came into effect in Australia on Monday as the government responds to a rise in antisemitic incidents following the Israel-Gaza war.
The law makes it an offense punishable by up to 12 months in prison to publicly perform the Nazi salute or display the Nazi swastika or the double-sig rune associated with the Schutzstaffel (SS) paramilitary group.
The sale and trade of these symbols is similarly prohibited.
Attorney General Mark Dreyfus said in a statement the legislation sent a clear message there was no place in Australia for those who glorify the Holocaust or terrorist acts.
"This is the first legislation of its kind and will ensure no one in Australia will be allowed to glorify or profit from acts and symbols that celebrate the Nazis and their evil ideology."
Introduced in June and passed in December, the law has taken on new significance amid a surge in antisemitism and Islamophobia following the Oct 7 attack by Hamas, where some 1,200 were killed and 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.
Unverified footage showing a small group of men outside the iconic Opera house shouting "gas the Jews" during a pro-Palestinian protest in October triggered outrage around the world and a police investigation.
Separately, police arrested three men in October for performing the Nazi salute outside the Jewish Museum of Australia. There were more anti-Jewish incidents in October and November last year than the 12 months prior, according to the Executive Council of Australian Jewry.
The new law also bans the public display or trade in symbols associated with prohibited terror organizations, such as Islamic state, Hamas or the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).
Exemptions exist for academic, educational or artistic use.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.
Bad Haircut
If they're gong to do that, they should also ban the communist hammer and sickle and the communist red star. After all, they sympbolise a political system that's been responsible for even more death and destruction that what the Nazis wreaked, and continues today with very little if any criticism by public institutions.
dagon
You mean the Union Jack?
https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/12/2/how-british-colonial-policy-killed-100-million-indians
Eastmann
if like that better stay consistent and ban support for Azov and Kiev regime too since both are same blood type...?
zibala
Totally fine with this banning.
David Brent
How about banning ISIS flags, as recently seen in Sydney in support of Hamas?
Sh1mon M4sada
First New Zealand eent woke and totally disintegrated, I guess the woke mind virus is now in Australia too. Sigh...you start banning...where do you stop?
John-San
See how far this holocaust BS reaches into society. To me it the minji the sign of peace and good fortune. See how jew corrupt society by linking the minji to Nazi. The Nazi used it for 15 years were the Japanese Buddhist have use the minji for millennia.
Jimizo
From the article:
Anyway, I doubt this kind of ban achieves much. Sunlight is the best disinfectant for this kind of trash.
wallace
The nazi swastika and the Buddhist one are not the same. They are the opposite of each other.
Jimizo
Dear me.
lincolnman
Well, that shuts the door on any Trump rallies in Germany...
wallace
In recent London Palestinian protests, people were arrested for having Hamas symbols and charged with hate crimes.
Attilathehungry
Are Aussies really such snowflakes that the mere sight of a controversial image will send them straight to the fainting couch?
Bob Fosse
No. Do you want to see people seig heiling in public? I don’t.
And no, freedom of speech does not protect hate speech.
Jimizo
Yawn. What next? Soyboys?
Not the reason for the ban.
While I disagree with these kinds of bans, you can understand the concern with the rise of anti-Semitism. This is not being a ‘snowflake’.
GuruMick
The ISIS flag shown in Sydney more likely a flag with the Arabic "There is no God but Allah and Mohammed is his messenger ", so unless you read Arabic, people see what is not there.
It's Israel using terror to displace a population, its settlers using terror to drive Arabs out of homelands, but of course these things are not to be spoken.
I see lots of skirmishes in Courts where somebody will defend a charge of "Nazi salute "" by claiming a mosquito was above them.
This law probably driven by the all powerful Jewish lobby.
Bob Fosse
If they really stand behind their nazi beliefs they’ll ignore this law and get arrested. Which would be great, but neo-nazis are a sad little boys club blaming ‘the other’ on their dis functional lives so will just have to hide their flags in the basement and salute each other in the dark. Either way they lose.
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
Expect nothing less from a far-left factioned Government.
The Government in power at this point in time is ridiculous.
I expect even more stupid policies to follow.
Jimizo
Yawn.
All the hits coming out. We haven’t had ‘cuck’ yet.
So boring.
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
The Japanese Imperial flag maybe the next on to ban?
wallace
Several European countries banned Nazi symbols with possible prison terms. Including Holocaust deniers.
Moonraker
Yeah, and why not the symbol for capitalism too, whatever it is?
opheliajadefeldt
Germany has had this ban for decades, and quite right, however, it has not stopped the AdF ( Alternative für Deutschland ) .
Bob Fosse
Why do you think placing restrictions on neo-nazis is ‘stupid’?