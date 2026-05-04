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Hearing of the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion on the Bondi Beach mass shooting, in Sydney
Sheina Gutnick (left), whose father was killed in the Bondi Beach mass shooting, arrives to give evidence at a hearing of the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion, in Sydney, Australia, on Monday. Image: Reuters/IZHAR KHAN
world

Australia begins hearings into Bondi Beach attack and rising antisemitism

2 Comments
By Christine Chen
SYDNEY

Australia began public hearings on Monday into the Bondi Beach mass shooting in ‌December, part of a wide-ranging national inquiry with witnesses set to give evidence on their experience of escalating antisemitism in the country.

The attack, which ‌left 15 dead at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration, ⁠fueled calls for tougher gun controls and ⁠more action to ⁠tackle hatred toward Jews, and followed a spate of ‌antisemitic incidents in Australia.

Virginia Bell, a retired judge appointed to lead ⁠the Royal Commission inquiry, ⁠said the first block of public hearings would investigate the nature and prevalence of antisemitism in the country.

"The sharp spike in antisemitism that we've witnessed in Australia has ⁠been mirrored in other Western countries and seems clearly ⁠linked to events in the Middle ‌East," Bell said. "It's important that people understand how quickly those events can prompt ugly displays of hostility toward Jewish Australians simply because they're Jews."

The Royal Commission on Antisemitism and ‌Social Cohesion has received more than 5,700 submissions from the public.

Witnesses on Monday will include the daughter of a Bondi attack victim, community leaders and a Holocaust survivor. Some witnesses have also been granted anonymity due to concerns they could be subjected to "hostile attention".

"It's fitting that we begin by taking ​evidence from ordinary members of the Jewish community about their lived experience of antisemitism," Bell said. "We've received numbers ‌of submissions from Jews describing antisemitic incidents or courses of conduct."

The inquiry released its interim report last Thursday that advised increased security around Jewish public ‌events and further counter-terrorism and gun reforms among 14 ⁠initial recommendations.

A second block ⁠of hearings later in the month ​will focus on the circumstances leading up to ⁠the Bondi Beach attack ‌and issues raised in the interim report.

The ​commission is due to deliver its final report on December 14, exactly one year on from the Bondi Beach attack.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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2 Comments
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Time for the government to take firm action against those making these attacks, as in the U.K. it is by the extreme left and Islamists.

It’s ok to hate, despise and hurt Jews in some parts of society and it’s been allowed to continue for too long.

These people are a high risk threat not just to Jews but to the rest of society.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Cut the BS - the entire west has an islam problem. Time to deal with the problem

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

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