Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The boy, who ran away from his Sydney home after a row with his mother, had previously visited Bali on holiday with his family Photo: AFP/File
world

Australian boy, 12, runs away to Bali using family credit card

1 Comment
By SONNY TUMBELAKA
SYDNEY

Australian police were Tuesday investigating how a 12-year-old boy managed to fly alone to the Indonesian island of Bali and spend four days at a resort using his parents' credit card.

The boy ran away from his Sydney home after a row with his mother, flying first to the Western Australian city of Perth on budget airline Jetstar and then on to Bali, according to commercial broadcaster Channel Nine.

"He just doesn't like the word 'no', and that's what I got, a kid in Indonesia," his mother, Emma, told Channel Nine.

"It's too easy, it's way too easy. There's a problem in our system," she said, calling for tighter controls on air travel by young people.

The family had previously visited Bali on holiday and Emma said her son had already tried to book flights there on his own but had been turned down by airlines because he did not have a letter from her.

"We screamed, we begged for help (from Australian authorities) for weeks on end," Emma added. "When the first attempt to Indonesia took place, we were told his passport was going to be flagged."

The boy, who "wanted to go on an adventure", said he was told by airline staff this time that he did not need permission from his parents to board the flights.

He spent four days in Bali, where he said he checked into a hotel, hired a scooter and drank beer before a friend alerted his mother to a geotagged video of himself playing in a swimming pool.

The holiday cost his parents Aus$8,000 (U.S.$6,100), according to Channel Nine.

The Australian Federal Police said they were first notified that the boy might try to leave the country on March 8, before being told he might be in Bali on March 17.

The boy was found by Indonesian police the following day.

His parents then flew to Bali to take him home.

The federal police said an alert to prevent international travel had not been placed on the boy, and it did not have the power to cancel or request the cancellation of a passport if there were no suspicions of crimes committed.

"The AFP will work with partner agencies to review the circumstances of this matter and current operating procedures, to ensure this type of incident does not occur again," an AFP spokeswoman said in a statement.

Jetstar told Channel Nine the airline had since changed its procedures to prevent children over 12 from travelling without parental permission.

In general, Australian airlines do not allow children younger than five to travel alone.

Children between five and 11 must be booked on an unaccompanied minor ticket while those from 12-15 are required to have a permission slip from their parent or guardian.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Cheeky little sod! Too bad parents these days are just not legally able anymore to 'sort these little buggers out' before this runaway behaviour gets away on them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Parks and Gardens

Shiroyama Park

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Gluten-Free Brown Rice Banana Bread

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Doyamacho

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Lifestyle

From Tokyo To Kyoto: A Foreign Mom’s Journey Of Settling In Kansai

Savvy Tokyo

Popular

Kiyamachi Dori (Street)

GaijinPot Travel