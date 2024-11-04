 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Attendees walk over branding for Lockheed Martin at Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough
Attendees walk over branding for Lockheed Martin at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 22, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo Image: Reuters/Toby Melville
world

Australia cancels Lockheed Martin military satellite project

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australia has cancelled a multi-billion dollar military satellite project with Lockheed Martin, with a Department of Defense statement on Monday saying the military will instead shift its focus to a multi-orbit system.

Lockheed Martin Australia was announced as the preferred tenderer last year for the Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellite communications system, in a project that was to deliver Australia’s first sovereign-controlled satellite communication system over the Indo-Pacific ocean regions.

The project for a single orbit satellite with Lockheed Martin had been cancelled, the Department of Defense said in a statement on Monday.

"With the acceleration in space technologies and evolving threats in space since the project’s commencement, Defense has assessed that a single orbit GEO-based satellite communications system would not meet strategic priorities," the statement said.

It said Australia would instead prioritize a multi-orbit capability to increase resilience for the Australian Defense Force.

In a radio interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said while Australia's defense budget was increasing, his government was prioritizing its purchases.

When the Lockheed Martin project was announced last year it was said by authorities to be a "multi billion dollar" deal, but in Monday's Defense statement there was no specific value to the cancelled project.

However, Defense said in the statement that it will still allocate A$9-12 billion ($13.87 billion) for space capabilities.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

Both the US and Australia should be looking at the technology behind Stratolaunch and their launch platform aircraft called Roc after the mythical bird that could lift an elephant. It seems like it could be way to put satellites in orbit from any available runway instead of needing dedicated launch pads and rockets that would be priority targets of an enemy in the event of a war. Multiple examples of Roc or something very much like Roc (since Roc was a one-off effort never intended to be series produced, so it uses systems cannibalized from 747-400s rather than design and build new components for a single aircraft effort) could be stashed around the nation and moved around constantly if there was a war. When a satellite needed launching the aircraft and satellite could meet at a suitable airfield, launch and then the launch aircraft could fly somewhere else to land.

https://mezha.media/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Stratolaunch_Roc_00.jpg

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Btw, Roc can lift a 550,000 lb load. Half a million metric tons.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Jogakura Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coping With Weight Gain in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Get Married in Japan as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Really Like to Stay at a Hotel in Tokyo Disney Resort?

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Turkey in Japan

GaijinPot Blog