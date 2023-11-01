Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia Citizenship
FILE - In this image made from a 2005 video, Abdul Benbrika, an Algerian-born Muslim cleric, speaks during an interview at his home in Melbourne, Australia. Australia's highest court on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, overturned a government decision to strip Algerian national Benbrika of his Australian citizenship over his convictions for terrorism offenses. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP, File)
world

Australia cannot strip citizenship from man over his terrorism convictions, top court says

1 Comment
By ROD McGUIRK
CANBERRA, Australia

Australia’s highest court on Wednesday overturned a government decision to strip citizenship from a man convicted of terrorism.

The ruling is a second blow in the High Court to the law introduced almost a decade ago that allows a government minister to strip dual nationals of their Australian citizenship on extremism-related grounds.

The ruling also prevents the government from deporting Algerian-born cleric Abdul Benbrika when he is released from prison, which is expected within weeks.

The High Court judges ruled 6-1 that the law that gave the home affairs minister power to strip citizenship in such instances was unconstitutional. The majority found that the minister was effectively exercising a judicial function of punishing criminal guilt.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government would examine the ruling in regards to the law passed by the previous government.

Constitutional lawyer George Williams said he was not surprised by the result.

“It’s a fundamental breach of the separation of powers in Australia which says that judging guilty and determining punishment should be by courts and not by people in Parliament,” Williams said.

Williams said he understood that Benbrika was the only person to lose citizenship under a particular clause of the law relating to convictions of terrorism-related offenses that are punished by more than three years in prison. Therefore the precedent did not effect any other person who had lost citizenship rights.

The High Court last year struck down a separate clause of the law that allowed a dual national imprisoned in Syria to lose his citizenship on suspicion that he had been an Islamic State group fighter.

In 2020, Benbrika became the first extremist, proven or alleged, to lose citizenship rights while still in Australia. The government has not disclosed how many there have been.

Benbrika was convicted in 2008 of three terrorism charges related to a plot to cause mass casualties at a public event in Melbourne. No attack took place.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and would have been released in 2020. But his sentence was extended by three years under a recent law that allowed the continued detention of prisoners convicted or terrorism offenses who a judge ruled posed an unacceptable risk to the community if released.

In 2021, he lost a High Court challenge to his continued detention in a 5-2 split decision.

He will be subjected to a court-imposed supervision order that can allow close scrutiny of his communications, associates and movements when he is released before the end of the year.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

sick country and system.

too "political correct" one...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Okage Yokocho

GaijinPot Travel

What to Prepare For a Japanese Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Worst Tourist Traps and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Sofukuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Iconic Japanese Foods Not From Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Friendly Fusion Izakaya: Tokyo’s Bal Scene Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books To Read This Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

How To Find Good Real Estate Agents in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Finding & Ending Relationships”

Savvy Tokyo

Yutoku Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel