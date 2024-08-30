 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's Pride March in early 2023. An equality group said LBGTQ Australians may boycott next year's census if questions about gender and sexuality are removed Image: AFP/File
world

Australia census plan prompts LGTBQ boycott threat

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australia's decision not to include new questions about gender and sexual orientation in the next census prompted fierce debate Thursday, and a warning that LGBTQ citizens may boycott the count.

The country's center-left government said it scrapped tentative plans to ask Australians -- for the first time -- about their sexual and gender identity in the 2026 survey.

Supporters had hoped the questions would provide a more accurate snapshot of who Australians are and who they love.

But finance minister Jim Chalmers said Thursday that the decision was made to avoid an ugly and potentially divisive public debate.

"We've seen the way that these issues can be weaponised against members of our community, and we don't want to see that happen," Chalmers told public broadcaster ABC. "The census isn't the only opportunity to gather that sort of data".

But some have voiced anger at the U-turn.

Independent Sydney lawmaker Alex Greenwich said not being properly counted "would be deeply hurtful" to a part of the population "who for many years have been forced into the closet".

"If this decision sticks, the government could expect LGBTQ people and our families not to participate in the next census," he warned.

Anna Brown, the CEO of Equality Australia, a rights advocacy group, said the notion that census questions would be a threat to social cohesion was "frankly, absurd".

"What the government is saying to us is that we are not worth having the hard conversations for, and they are dumping us in the too-hard basket" she said.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Sexism and Culture: Japan’s Obsession With Kawaii

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Women-Friendly Internet Cafes in Tokyo for Resting

Savvy Tokyo

Tsubosaka-dera

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Real Haunted Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Asakusa Treasures: Musashi Japan Knives

GaijinPot Blog

All About Friendship Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

The Best English Bookstores in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Saphir Odoriko

GaijinPot Travel

What is the Worst Train Station in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Okinawa Zento Eisa Festival

GaijinPot Travel